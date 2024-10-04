Theresa Nist's net worth today: Is The Golden Bachelor star rich?

The hot topic surrounding Theresa Nist's net worth has constantly piqued fans' interest, many of whom are curious about her wealth. While the reality TV star rose to stardom by starring in The Golden Bachelor, she also fascinated viewers with her business acumen, which involved learning a new financial skill at age 46. How does Nist make her money?

Theresa Nist smiling for the camera. Photo: @theresa_nist (modified by author)

In January 2024, Theresa married retired restauranteur and widower Gerry Turner after meeting on The Golden Bachelor. Three months later, they announced their divorce, citing distance as the primary cause of their split. But beyond her widely televised wedding, Nist boasts an impressive fortune amassed from years of finance work.

Theresa Nist's profile summary

Full name Theresa Nist Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 1953 Age 71 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Shrewsbury, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Kean University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Gerry Turner Children 2 (Tommy and Jenny) Profession Financial service professional Net worth Between $500,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram

What is Theresa Nist’s net worth in 2024?

According to Yahoo and Screen Rant, Theresa is worth between $500,000 and $1 million. The 71-year-old accumulated her wealth working as a financial professional and a daytime stock trader.

During a one-on-one date with Gerry on the show, she narrated how she one time decided to dip her toes in the world of stock, she said:

I decided to buy my first stock. Then I bought another stock and another one. I eventually bought my account and became a day trader.

The Golden Bachelor star posing for a selfie. Photo: @theresa_nist on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Theresa Nist from The Golden Bachelor do for a living?

Unlike most of her peers, Theresa has yet to retire. However, she is not working out of necessity but out of choice. Below is a breakdown of Theresa Nist’s income-generating channels:

TFS Securities

Since March 2016, Theresa has worked for the wealth management company. As documented by People, she works as a senior compliance and operations liaison.

With over 20 years of experience in the securities industry, Nist holds seven securities. According to her bio on the firm’s website, she began by trading her account successfully, giving her a great love of and appreciation for the markets.

Theresa has previously worked with Stifel Nicolaus, Datek Online and MetLife Securities, where she served as a call centre manager.

Stock market

Before bagging a job at TFS Securities, the New Jersey native made money on the stock market as a day trader.

Theresa and her ex-husband posing for a photo (L). Nist rocking a colourful outfit (R). Photo: @theresa_nist (modified by author)

On 25 November 2023, she took to Instagram to provide more insight into her career path. She narrated how her stock market knowledge was self-taught via a caption that read:

I developed an interest in the stock market when I was 46. So, I started reading books and listening to Bloomberg. I bought three stocks in solid companies and sold them daily because it was far more exciting than holding onto them and accumulating dividends all these years. I soon started understanding the market and began writing journals about it. Although I no longer day trade, I remain in the industry courtesy of a great firm.

Reality television

Although the television personality was not paid to star in the American dating reality TV series, she gained notoriety, leading to various brand deals.

Interestingly, the women who appeared in the show were responsible for providing their makeup and wardrobe. However, the bachelor of each season, like Gerry, received a salary for starring in the show.

Theresa Nist’s house

According to The Sun, Nist lives in a 1,152-square-foot three-bedroom house in New Jersey. She reportedly bought the property for $311,900 in 2009 alongside her late husband. The home, which features a whimsical garden, is currently estimated to be worth $568,700.

Reality TV star Theresa showing off her engagement ring (L). Nist and her daughter having a good time (R). Photo: @theresa_nist (modified by author)

FAQs

In 2023, Theresa made headlines after she tied the knot with Gerry Turner. Their wedding was the most-watched episode in the Bachelor franchise since 2021. With this popularity, many are curious about who Nist is behind the camera.

How old is Theresa Nist?

The reality TV star (aged 71 as of 2024) was born on 4 August 1953 in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, USA. Regarding her education, Theresa attended Kean University.

Who is Theresa Nist’s husband?

Nist married 73-year-old Gerry Turner during the final season of The Golden Bachelor. Although their marriage was short-lived, they remained good friends.

She was previously married to William Nist, who died on 11 November 2014 at 63. Theresa Nist’s children, Tommy and Jenny, gave her six grandkids.

Is Theresa Nist rich?

Theresa has accumulated a modest net worth from her career in the financial world. As a self-taught stock trader, she has a vast knowledge of the markets.

Theresa holding a bouquet (L). Nist and her grandkids posing for a photo (R). Photo: @theresa_nist (modified by author)

What is Gerry Turner’s net worth?

According to Daily Express US, Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor is worth $1.5 million. Although retired, the reality TV star made most of his fortune from his successful career in the food and hotel industry.

Theresa Nist’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and unwavering determination. A former day trader, she amassed the bulk of her wealth thanks to her expertise in the financial world.

