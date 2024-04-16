Global site navigation

Top 11 best restaurants in Sandton: Culinary gems you must visit

by  Justine De Lange

Gauteng is one of the country's busiest cities, with seemingly endless options of restaurants to try out and enjoy. Sandton is one of the best spots to find a high-end restaurant that offers mouth-watering cuisine and unique décor to complete the experience. What are some of the best restaurants in Sandton?

Restaurants in Sandton
Sandton restaurants are among some of the best in the country. Photo: Alexander Spatari and Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Choosing to dine out gives you a break from cooking and enables you to experience new eateries you have not explored yet. Sitting down and enjoying traditional cuisine while unwinding with loved ones at some of the best restaurants in Sandton is the ideal break away from an otherwise stressful, busy city life.

The top restaurants in Sandton do not only offer delectable cuisine. The venues also provide a competitive edge through distinctive décor, creative themes, and unique dishes.

Top 11 best restaurants in Sandton

Once you have found the perfect opportunity to dine out and have some downtime, what are some of the top spots you should try? Here are the best restaurants in Sandton, including Sandton city restaurants and restaurants with a view.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. The rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These may include data from reputable sources, including Joburg.co.za, Tripadvisor, and In Your Pocket.

RestaurantAddress
Saint RestaurantThe Marc, Corner Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton
Restaurant Gemelli13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton
La ParadaNelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
AURUM RestaurantThe Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
Stelle Restaurant61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton
Ghazal North Indian RestaurantCoachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton
The Bull Run20 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
The Hussar GrillCorner of Rivonia and Outspan Roads, Morningside, Sandton
PigalleMichelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton
TANGNelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
The Big MouthNelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton

11. Saint Restaurant

restaurants in Sandton with a view
Saint is a venue that provides a high-end dining experience. Photo: Saint on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Saint Restaurant is a high-end restaurant with a unique theme and cuisine style. The restaurant's theme is centred around religious aspects and the concept of good and evil, and its menu, which head chef David Higgs explains as 'Italian, but twisted', is also centred around this theme.

10. Restaurant Gemelli

Romantic restaurants in Sandton
Gemelli focuses on seasonality, sustainability, and provenance. Photo: Gemelli Cucina Bar on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2016
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: 13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton
  • Contact: 010 591 4333
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Gemelli is a contemporary Italian restaurant that heavily focuses on seasonality, sustainability, and provenance. The restaurant fuses enticing flavours and aromas to create a carefully curated dining experience. Founder Alessandro Mosupi Khojane brings his Roman upbringing into the restaurant's atmosphere and menu.

9. La Parada

Nelson Mandela Square Restaurants
La Parada is a celebration of Spanish influence. Photo: La Parada on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
  • Contact: 010 001 0793
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

La Parada describes itself as a 'celebration of vibrant tasteful Spanish influence', which is present in its cuisine and décor. It offers an immersive experience and carefully curated cocktails and tapas as its speciality.

8. AURUM Restaurant

Restaurants in Sandton City centre
AURUM is a contemporary fine dining experience based at The Leonardo. Photo: Aurum Restaurant and Ross Wilson Foto on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2019
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
  • Contact: 010 634 2890
  • Rating: 4.3/5 on Dineplan

AURUM is a contemporary fine dining experience in the heart of the iconic South African landmark, The Leonardo. The menu offers mouth-watering cuisine, seasonal dishes, and a focus on sustainability.

7. Stelle Restaurant

Restaurants in Sandton
Stelle Restaurant is an Italian restaurant in the heart of Sandhurst. Photo: Stelle Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Facebook
  • Address: 61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton
  • Contact: 064 140 2119
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Stelle Restaurant is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Sandhurst. The Italian restaurant only uses the freshest and finest authentic Italian ingredients to offer patrons an incredible, traditional Italian meal.

6. Ghazal North Indian Restaurant

romantic restaurants in Sandton
Ghazal offers delectable North Indian dishes bursting with flavour. Photo: Ghazal Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Website
  • Facebook
  • Address: Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton
  • Contact: 011 706 9826
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Ghazal is commonly referred to as the best spot for authentic North Indian cuisine. It offers delectable North Indian dishes bursting with flavour, including the highly praised prawn masala and naan bread.

5. The Bull Run

Restaurants in Sandton
The Bull Run refers to itself as a 'New York style steakhouse in the heart of Sandton'. Photo: The Bull Run Restaurant Sandton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Initially established in 2000, The Bull Run is a 'New York style steakhouse in the heart of Sandton.'. The steakhouse's name comes from a finance term, which means a strong market and rising prices, highlighting good wealth for the establishment aimed at embodying Wolf Street's success.

4. The Hussar Grill

Restaurants in Sandton City
The Hussar Grill offers an authentic grill room experience paired with memorable dishes. Photo: The Hussar Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Located in Morningside Shopping Centre, The Hussar Grill offers an authentic grill room experience paired with memorable dishes. The brand has an award-winning wine list and speciality steaks, making it one of the most beloved steakhouses in Sandton.

3. Pigalle Sandton

Restaurants in Sandton City
Pigelle's Sandton branch provides an upmarket dining experience. Photo: Pigalle Restaurant Sandton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2004
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Michelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton
  • Contact: 011 884 8899
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Pigalle is a high-end restaurant with various locations nationwide. Pigelle's Sandton branch is within the Michelangelo Towers and provides an upmarket dining experience. The establishment is known for its seafood and classic dishes with a Portuguese flair.

2. TANG

Restaurants in Sandton City
TANG is a famous luxury Asian restaurant and bar. Photo: TANG Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2021
  • Website
  • Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
  • Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
  • Contact: 071 379 2161
  • Rating: 4.4/5 on Dineplan

TANG is one of the most popular spots in Sandton. It is a glamorous luxury Asian restaurant and bar. Chef de Cuisine Wesley Chen carefully curated a menu of Japanese Izakaya-style dishes, sushi, and other meals.

1. The Big Mouth

Restaurants in Sandton
The Big Mouth restaurant offers a global fine-dining experience with a South African touch. Photo: The Big Mouth on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Date of establishment: 2015
  • Website
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
  • Contact: 010 634 2890
  • Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

The Big Mouth restaurant offers a fine dining experience similar to those in top metropolitan cities worldwide while maintaining a South African touch. The eatery offers local and worldwide flavours, bringing the world's most delectable cuisines to your doorstep.

What is Sandton famous for?

Sandton is credited as being the richest square mile in Africa and a massive business and commercial hub nationally. While you are in Sandton for a fine dining experience, there are various things to check out and marvel at, including visiting the bustling Nelson Mandela Square. Those who enjoy more natural surroundings can see the scenic Liliesleaf Farm.

Where is the world's best restaurant?

According to a June 2023 CNN article, Central was named the world's best restaurant for 2023, placing the Peruvian restaurant on the map. Based in the capital city of Lima and led by Virgilio Martinez and Pía Léon, Central is the first South American restaurant to win the 'world's best' title thanks to their uniquely curated menu bursting with intense flavours.

The best restaurants in Sandton offer patrons a unique fine-dining experience through exceptional cuisine, alluring décor, and an inviting atmosphere that individuals want to return for. Visit any of these restaurants for a memorable experience with loved ones.

