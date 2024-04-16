Top 11 best restaurants in Sandton: Culinary gems you must visit
Gauteng is one of the country's busiest cities, with seemingly endless options of restaurants to try out and enjoy. Sandton is one of the best spots to find a high-end restaurant that offers mouth-watering cuisine and unique décor to complete the experience. What are some of the best restaurants in Sandton?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Choosing to dine out gives you a break from cooking and enables you to experience new eateries you have not explored yet. Sitting down and enjoying traditional cuisine while unwinding with loved ones at some of the best restaurants in Sandton is the ideal break away from an otherwise stressful, busy city life.
The top restaurants in Sandton do not only offer delectable cuisine. The venues also provide a competitive edge through distinctive décor, creative themes, and unique dishes.
Top 11 best restaurants in Sandton
Once you have found the perfect opportunity to dine out and have some downtime, what are some of the top spots you should try? Here are the best restaurants in Sandton, including Sandton city restaurants and restaurants with a view.
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. The rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These may include data from reputable sources, including Joburg.co.za, Tripadvisor, and In Your Pocket.
|Restaurant
|Address
|Saint Restaurant
|The Marc, Corner Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton
|Restaurant Gemelli
|13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton
|La Parada
|Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
|AURUM Restaurant
|The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
|Stelle Restaurant
|61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton
|Ghazal North Indian Restaurant
|Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton
|The Bull Run
|20 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
|The Hussar Grill
|Corner of Rivonia and Outspan Roads, Morningside, Sandton
|Pigalle
|Michelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton
|TANG
|Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
|The Big Mouth
|Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
11. Saint Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2018
- Website
- Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)
- Address: The Marc, Corner Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton
- Contact: 010 594 5888
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan
Saint Restaurant is a high-end restaurant with a unique theme and cuisine style. The restaurant's theme is centred around religious aspects and the concept of good and evil, and its menu, which head chef David Higgs explains as 'Italian, but twisted', is also centred around this theme.
10. Restaurant Gemelli
- Date of establishment: 2016
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton
- Contact: 010 591 4333
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Gemelli is a contemporary Italian restaurant that heavily focuses on seasonality, sustainability, and provenance. The restaurant fuses enticing flavours and aromas to create a carefully curated dining experience. Founder Alessandro Mosupi Khojane brings his Roman upbringing into the restaurant's atmosphere and menu.
9. La Parada
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
- Contact: 010 001 0793
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
La Parada describes itself as a 'celebration of vibrant tasteful Spanish influence', which is present in its cuisine and décor. It offers an immersive experience and carefully curated cocktails and tapas as its speciality.
8. AURUM Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2019
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
- Contact: 010 634 2890
- Rating: 4.3/5 on Dineplan
AURUM is a contemporary fine dining experience in the heart of the iconic South African landmark, The Leonardo. The menu offers mouth-watering cuisine, seasonal dishes, and a focus on sustainability.
7. Stelle Restaurant
- Address: 61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton
- Contact: 064 140 2119
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Stelle Restaurant is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Sandhurst. The Italian restaurant only uses the freshest and finest authentic Italian ingredients to offer patrons an incredible, traditional Italian meal.
6. Ghazal North Indian Restaurant
- Website
- Address: Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton
- Contact: 011 706 9826
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Ghazal is commonly referred to as the best spot for authentic North Indian cuisine. It offers delectable North Indian dishes bursting with flavour, including the highly praised prawn masala and naan bread.
5. The Bull Run
- Date of establishment: 2000
- Website
- Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
- Address: 20 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton
- Contact: 011 884 1400
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan
Initially established in 2000, The Bull Run is a 'New York style steakhouse in the heart of Sandton.'. The steakhouse's name comes from a finance term, which means a strong market and rising prices, highlighting good wealth for the establishment aimed at embodying Wolf Street's success.
4. The Hussar Grill
- Website
- Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)
- Address: Corner of Rivonia and Outspan Roads, Morningside, Sandton
- Contact: 011 326 9330
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan
Located in Morningside Shopping Centre, The Hussar Grill offers an authentic grill room experience paired with memorable dishes. The brand has an award-winning wine list and speciality steaks, making it one of the most beloved steakhouses in Sandton.
3. Pigalle Sandton
- Date of establishment: 2004
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: Michelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton
- Contact: 011 884 8899
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Pigalle is a high-end restaurant with various locations nationwide. Pigelle's Sandton branch is within the Michelangelo Towers and provides an upmarket dining experience. The establishment is known for its seafood and classic dishes with a Portuguese flair.
2. TANG
- Date of establishment: 2021
- Website
- Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
- Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
- Contact: 071 379 2161
- Rating: 4.4/5 on Dineplan
TANG is one of the most popular spots in Sandton. It is a glamorous luxury Asian restaurant and bar. Chef de Cuisine Wesley Chen carefully curated a menu of Japanese Izakaya-style dishes, sushi, and other meals.
1. The Big Mouth
- Date of establishment: 2015
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton
- Contact: 010 634 2890
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
The Big Mouth restaurant offers a fine dining experience similar to those in top metropolitan cities worldwide while maintaining a South African touch. The eatery offers local and worldwide flavours, bringing the world's most delectable cuisines to your doorstep.
What is Sandton famous for?
Sandton is credited as being the richest square mile in Africa and a massive business and commercial hub nationally. While you are in Sandton for a fine dining experience, there are various things to check out and marvel at, including visiting the bustling Nelson Mandela Square. Those who enjoy more natural surroundings can see the scenic Liliesleaf Farm.
Where is the world's best restaurant?
According to a June 2023 CNN article, Central was named the world's best restaurant for 2023, placing the Peruvian restaurant on the map. Based in the capital city of Lima and led by Virgilio Martinez and Pía Léon, Central is the first South American restaurant to win the 'world's best' title thanks to their uniquely curated menu bursting with intense flavours.
The best restaurants in Sandton offer patrons a unique fine-dining experience through exceptional cuisine, alluring décor, and an inviting atmosphere that individuals want to return for. Visit any of these restaurants for a memorable experience with loved ones.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: The best restaurants in Pretoria
Briefly.co.za ranked some of the best restaurants in Pretoria. Did your favourite make the list?
Pretoria is home to thousands of venues that offer unique cuisines, vibey atmospheres, and fun décor. Any of these 21 restaurants on our list provide patrons with a memorable dining experience they will return for.
Source: Briefly News