Top 11 best restaurants in Sandton: Culinary gems you must visit

Gauteng is one of the country's busiest cities, with seemingly endless options of restaurants to try out and enjoy. Sandton is one of the best spots to find a high-end restaurant that offers mouth-watering cuisine and unique décor to complete the experience. What are some of the best restaurants in Sandton?

Sandton restaurants are among some of the best in the country. Photo: Alexander Spatari and Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Choosing to dine out gives you a break from cooking and enables you to experience new eateries you have not explored yet. Sitting down and enjoying traditional cuisine while unwinding with loved ones at some of the best restaurants in Sandton is the ideal break away from an otherwise stressful, busy city life.

The top restaurants in Sandton do not only offer delectable cuisine. The venues also provide a competitive edge through distinctive décor, creative themes, and unique dishes.

Top 11 best restaurants in Sandton

Once you have found the perfect opportunity to dine out and have some downtime, what are some of the top spots you should try? Here are the best restaurants in Sandton, including Sandton city restaurants and restaurants with a view.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. The rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These may include data from reputable sources, including Joburg.co.za, Tripadvisor, and In Your Pocket.

Restaurant Address Saint Restaurant The Marc, Corner Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton Restaurant Gemelli 13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton La Parada Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton AURUM Restaurant The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton Stelle Restaurant 61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton Ghazal North Indian Restaurant Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton The Bull Run 20 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton The Hussar Grill Corner of Rivonia and Outspan Roads, Morningside, Sandton Pigalle Michelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton TANG Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton The Big Mouth Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton

11. Saint Restaurant

Saint is a venue that provides a high-end dining experience. Photo: Saint on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2018

2018 Website

Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

and Address: The Marc, Corner Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton

The Marc, Corner Rivonia and Maude Street, Sandton Contact: 010 594 5888

010 594 5888 Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan

Saint Restaurant is a high-end restaurant with a unique theme and cuisine style. The restaurant's theme is centred around religious aspects and the concept of good and evil, and its menu, which head chef David Higgs explains as 'Italian, but twisted', is also centred around this theme.

10. Restaurant Gemelli

Gemelli focuses on seasonality, sustainability, and provenance. Photo: Gemelli Cucina Bar on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2016

2016 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton

13 Posthouse Link Centre, Corner Main Road, Bryanston, Sandton Contact: 010 591 4333

010 591 4333 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Gemelli is a contemporary Italian restaurant that heavily focuses on seasonality, sustainability, and provenance. The restaurant fuses enticing flavours and aromas to create a carefully curated dining experience. Founder Alessandro Mosupi Khojane brings his Roman upbringing into the restaurant's atmosphere and menu.

9. La Parada

La Parada is a celebration of Spanish influence. Photo: La Parada on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton

Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton Contact: 010 001 0793

010 001 0793 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

La Parada describes itself as a 'celebration of vibrant tasteful Spanish influence', which is present in its cuisine and décor. It offers an immersive experience and carefully curated cocktails and tapas as its speciality.

8. AURUM Restaurant

AURUM is a contemporary fine dining experience based at The Leonardo. Photo: Aurum Restaurant and Ross Wilson Foto on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2019

2019 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton

The Leonardo, 75 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton Contact: 010 634 2890

010 634 2890 Rating: 4.3/5 on Dineplan

AURUM is a contemporary fine dining experience in the heart of the iconic South African landmark, The Leonardo. The menu offers mouth-watering cuisine, seasonal dishes, and a focus on sustainability.

7. Stelle Restaurant

Stelle Restaurant is an Italian restaurant in the heart of Sandhurst. Photo: Stelle Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook

Address: 61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton

61 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Sandton Contact: 064 140 2119

064 140 2119 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Stelle Restaurant is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Sandhurst. The Italian restaurant only uses the freshest and finest authentic Italian ingredients to offer patrons an incredible, traditional Italian meal.

6. Ghazal North Indian Restaurant

Ghazal offers delectable North Indian dishes bursting with flavour. Photo: Ghazal Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton

Coachmans Crossing, Peter Place, Sandton Contact: 011 706 9826

011 706 9826 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Ghazal is commonly referred to as the best spot for authentic North Indian cuisine. It offers delectable North Indian dishes bursting with flavour, including the highly praised prawn masala and naan bread.

5. The Bull Run

The Bull Run refers to itself as a 'New York style steakhouse in the heart of Sandton'. Photo: The Bull Run Restaurant Sandton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2000

2000 Website

Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

and Address: 20 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton

20 Maude Street, Sandown, Sandton Contact: 011 884 1400

011 884 1400 Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan

Initially established in 2000, The Bull Run is a 'New York style steakhouse in the heart of Sandton.'. The steakhouse's name comes from a finance term, which means a strong market and rising prices, highlighting good wealth for the establishment aimed at embodying Wolf Street's success.

4. The Hussar Grill

The Hussar Grill offers an authentic grill room experience paired with memorable dishes. Photo: The Hussar Grill on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Address: Corner of Rivonia and Outspan Roads, Morningside, Sandton

Corner of Rivonia and Outspan Roads, Morningside, Sandton Contact: 011 326 9330

011 326 9330 Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

Located in Morningside Shopping Centre, The Hussar Grill offers an authentic grill room experience paired with memorable dishes. The brand has an award-winning wine list and speciality steaks, making it one of the most beloved steakhouses in Sandton.

3. Pigalle Sandton

Pigelle's Sandton branch provides an upmarket dining experience. Photo: Pigalle Restaurant Sandton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2004

2004 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Michelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton

Michelangelo Towers, Maude Street, Sandton Contact: 011 884 8899

011 884 8899 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Pigalle is a high-end restaurant with various locations nationwide. Pigelle's Sandton branch is within the Michelangelo Towers and provides an upmarket dining experience. The establishment is known for its seafood and classic dishes with a Portuguese flair.

2. TANG

TANG is a famous luxury Asian restaurant and bar. Photo: TANG Asian Luxury Restaurant & Bar on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2021

2021 Website

Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

and Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton

Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton Contact: 071 379 2161

071 379 2161 Rating: 4.4/5 on Dineplan

TANG is one of the most popular spots in Sandton. It is a glamorous luxury Asian restaurant and bar. Chef de Cuisine Wesley Chen carefully curated a menu of Japanese Izakaya-style dishes, sushi, and other meals.

1. The Big Mouth

The Big Mouth restaurant offers a global fine-dining experience with a South African touch. Photo: The Big Mouth on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2015

2015 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton

Nelson Mandela Square, Corner Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton Contact: 010 634 2890

010 634 2890 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

The Big Mouth restaurant offers a fine dining experience similar to those in top metropolitan cities worldwide while maintaining a South African touch. The eatery offers local and worldwide flavours, bringing the world's most delectable cuisines to your doorstep.

What is Sandton famous for?

Sandton is credited as being the richest square mile in Africa and a massive business and commercial hub nationally. While you are in Sandton for a fine dining experience, there are various things to check out and marvel at, including visiting the bustling Nelson Mandela Square. Those who enjoy more natural surroundings can see the scenic Liliesleaf Farm.

Where is the world's best restaurant?

According to a June 2023 CNN article, Central was named the world's best restaurant for 2023, placing the Peruvian restaurant on the map. Based in the capital city of Lima and led by Virgilio Martinez and Pía Léon, Central is the first South American restaurant to win the 'world's best' title thanks to their uniquely curated menu bursting with intense flavours.

The best restaurants in Sandton offer patrons a unique fine-dining experience through exceptional cuisine, alluring décor, and an inviting atmosphere that individuals want to return for. Visit any of these restaurants for a memorable experience with loved ones.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: The best restaurants in Pretoria

Briefly.co.za ranked some of the best restaurants in Pretoria. Did your favourite make the list?

Pretoria is home to thousands of venues that offer unique cuisines, vibey atmospheres, and fun décor. Any of these 21 restaurants on our list provide patrons with a memorable dining experience they will return for.

Source: Briefly News