Robyn Crawford’s wife: Get to know Lisa Hintelmann

Robyn Crawford and Lisa Hintelmann stand out among some of the LGBTQ+ couples who demonstrate unwavering love. Aside from being one of America's most famous authors and producers, Robyn is well known for her work and previous romance with the late renowned singer and actress Whitney Houston. What is known about Robyn Crawford's wife, Lisa?

While Robyn Crawford has referred to Lisa Hintelmann as her "endless love," their romance is not the only exciting thing about her. Lisa is an American executive director and the head of talent and entertainment partnerships at Audible Inc. She and Robyn have been together for over two decades, building a family of two kids.

Lisa Hintelmann's profile summary

Full name Lisa F. Hintelmann Gender Female Date of birth 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth New Jersey, United States of America Current residence Maplewood, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Body measurements in inches 42-36-40 Body measurements in centimetres 107-91-102 Shoe size 7 (UK) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Amanda Hintelmann Father Robert Hintelmann Marital status Married Partner Robyn Crawford Children 2 College Boston College Profession Executive director Net worth $1 million

Who is Robyn Crawford's wife?

Crawford's wife is Lisa Hintelmann, an American national of a white ethnic background. Her parents are Robert and Amanda Hintelmann, and her father has reportedly passed away.

Lisa attended Boston College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Communications, majoring in English.

How old is Lisa Hintelmann?

Lisa Hintelmann's age is reportedly 52 as of 2024. She was born in 1972 in New Jersey, United States of America.

What does Lisa Hintelmann do?

Robyn Crawford's wife has served in various capacities. As per her LinkedIn account, she worked as a Special Projects Editor with GQ between 1993 and 1997 and as the Editorial Projects Director for Esquire magazine from 1997 to 2016. As the Editorial Projects Director, she oversaw entertainment coverage at the award-winning general interest magazine and selected and produced magazine covers.

Between 2012 and 2017, she worked with ELLE UK Magazine as the Entertainment Director (US). The position allowed her to secure and negotiate covers with top talent. Since joining Audible, Inc. in October 2022, she has worked as the Head of Casting & Talent and, in 2017, dubbed the Head of Talent and Entertainment Partnerships.

When did Robyn Crawford get married?

Robyn Crawford married Lisa Hintelmann in 2014 after reportedly being together since 2000. They met at an undisclosed workplace when Robyn moved to Los Angeles to manage a band for a year.

Following Robyn's move to New York, they spent time together and secured jobs in New Jersey. After moving in together, they tied the knot in 2014.

Who are Robyn Crawford's children?

Robyn and Lisa share two children, twins. They adopted them shortly after moving in together. Although their birth year is not revealed, their birthday is celebrated yearly on 31 March as per an Instagram post by Robyn.

The couple maintains privacy regarding their family life. Robyn Crawford's wife and family reside in Maplewood, New Jersey, United States of America, where Lisa is reportedly the family's primary caregiver.

Did Robyn and Whitney have a relationship?

Robyn was in a long-term relationship with Houston. According to People, they met in the 80s while working at the East Orange Community Development Center before Houston's fame. Their relationship began as friends, and Robyn later became Houston's assistant. During a podcast interview, she had this to say:

When I met Whitney, it wasn’t like our friendship was a sexual or physical thing, but there was a depth and a connection that we had, and it was beautiful. Ours was a bond that deepened over time, and the friendship never stopped growing.

Despite facing numerous challenges in their professional and personal lives, Whitney and Robyn remained together until 2000, when Robyn ceased working for her due to Houston's worsening drug addiction. In November 2019, Robyn released a memoir, A Song For You: My Life with Houston, detailing their relationship.

Who is Robyn Crawford married to now?

The famous producer is still married to Lisa Hintelmann. There is no rumour of divorce.

What is Lisa Hintelmann's net worth?

As of 2024, Lisa Hintelmann's net worth, according to MSN, BuzzNigeria, and Glamourbiz, is reported to be $1 million. She acquired wealth through her thriving career as an executive director and magazine editor. Her precise career earnings remain undisclosed.

Though she gained public attention as Robyn Crawford's wife, Lisa Hintelmann has forged a successful career path. The couple has been together for over two decades, and their relationship is said to have inspired many in the LGBTQ+ community.

