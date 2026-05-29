PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Border Management Authority (BMA) announced that work is at an advanced stage to finalise the rollout of an electronic travel authorisation system. Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber addressed the media at a BMA briefing in Tshwane on 29 May 2026. Schreiber stated that the BMA is currently installing sophisticated facial recognition cameras at major airports.

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Leon Schreiber said the government is boosting its immigration tracking mechanisms. Image: Border Management Authority

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MDN News posted a video of the address on its @MDNNewss X account. Schreiber said this technology operates on the basis of biometric data to secure entry and exit processes. The electronic travel authorisation system has been live for visitors from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico since October. South Africa has now acquired the capability to digitally verify the identity and biometrics of foreign nationals before they enter the country.

The implementation of this system aims to strengthen national security and prevent criminal syndicates from exploiting vulnerabilities in the immigration system. According to Schreiber, the electronic travel authorisation system has already prevented thousands of irregular entries to the country. The BMA, which also intercepted a drug shipment from Malawi, confirmed that the new technology is being scaled up to all countries that require visas for short-stay visits.

The agency noted that the biometric technology allows for the pre-screening of travellers, which reduces the reliance on manual verification processes at ports of entry. The rollout forms part of a broader strategy to modernise border controls and improve efficiency at airports.

The BMA stated that the system enhances the detection of fraudulent documentation and cross-border crimes. The installation of facial recognition cameras at airports will continue over the next few weeks as part of the implementation schedule.

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