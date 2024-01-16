Speculation surrounds the MK party as the nation gears up for elections, with former President Zuma pledging support while retaining ANC membership

The ANC is still reviewing the situation, and Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa emphasises the right of those not committed to renewal to leave

The ANC has yet to take official disciplinary action against Zuma

Speculation persists around the MK party as the country approaches the upcoming national elections in a few months. Image: Phill Makagoe

As the nation prepares for upcoming elections, speculation swirls around the MK party. Former President Zuma declared his support for the party while maintaining ANC membership.

According to eNCA, the ANC is still considering the matter, and Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa asserts that those not committed to renewal have the right to depart.

ANC considers next steps with Jacob Zuma

Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC Deputy Secretary General, asserts that they havee endorsed President Zuma as the ANC President, and the history with him is significant.

"Despite current events, there is leadership within the ANC. An individual has the right to make choices and express themselves, but our priority is to safeguard what's left of the African National Congress."

Despite the flaws, Mokonyane emphasises that maintaining unity is crucial given the current state of the ANC.

Official disciplinary action against Zuma by the ANC is still pending.

Mzansi believes that ANC is the problem

Kgosi Bogosi says:

"2024's elections are going to be interesting."

Carol Ann Shads mentioned:

"A thorn in everyone’s side."

Emmanuel Nxumalo expressed:

"Not to ANC but to Ramaphosa."

Hosi Ndobe Wavumbirhi says:

"He’s giving them a tough time."

Freddie Whitehorn stated:

"When you put your party before your country, bad things happen."

ANC concerned about MK Party's election influence

Previously, Briefly News reported that political analysts indicated a rising unease within the African National Congress (ANC) regarding the potential influence of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The MK party, notably endorsed by former President Jacob Zuma in December, had been gaining substantial momentum.

Political analyst Dr. Ebrahim Harvey asserted that the ANC faces a threat due to the rise of the MK party.

