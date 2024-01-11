Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC's deputy secretary-general, states that the commitment stems from residents feeling neglected by the ANC-led government

Mokonyane suggested that the issue seemed to lie with the community's local representatives

As the election draws near, there is growing concern that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party might lure supporters away from the ANC

HAZYVIEW - Nomvula Mokonyane, the deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), assured residents in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, that despite past mistakes, the ANC is dedicated to enhancing their lives.

This commitment comes in response to residents expressing feelings of neglect from the ANC-led government, citing challenges such as high crime rates and inadequate service delivery.

Mokonyane visit comes as part of the ANC's pre-birthday rally events leading up to the main celebration at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

According to EWN, an upset resident of Hazyview expressed frustration with the ANC, stating dissatisfaction with politicians appearing in their communities solely during election periods, deeming it unfair.

"ANC, I implore you to make the right choices. My allegiance is with this party, but it's crucial to do what is right."

Mokonyane indicated that the problem appeared to be with the local representatives in the community. She asserted that some ANC councillors at the local level were neglecting to escalate specific issues to the party's headquarters, Luthuli House.

Mokonyane urges Hazyview loyalty to ANC before polls

Nomvula Mokonyane, in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, warns against deceptive political parties claiming affiliation with the ANC. Although Mokonyane doesn't specify, it coincides with Jacob Zuma's campaigning for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in Mpumalanga.

With the election approaching, there's rising concern that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party may attract supporters away from the ANC.

Makhura outlines ANC's goal for 2024 majority vote

In other news, Briefly News reported that David Makhura, former Gauteng Premier and member of the ANC's national task team on coalitions, expressed the party's ambitious aim for a decisive victory in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the audience at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, Makhura stressed that the ANC is striving for a clear win without forming alliances. He underscored the party's dedication to gaining the trust and confidence of South African voters.

