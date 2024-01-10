ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane highlighted the ANC's identity warning supporters not to be misled by the uMkhonto weSizwe party

This comes after the new party backed by former president Jacob Zuma, claimed its formation is to fix challenges in the ANC

Social media is buzzing with citizens' reactions, interpreting Mokonyane's statements as signs of the ANC feeling pressure

ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane addressed ANC supporters in Mpumalanga. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

MPUMALANGA - Nomvula Mokonyane, speaking to ANC supporters in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, reassured them about the ANC's distinct identity amid the emergence of the MK party.

Mokonyane distinguishes ANC from MK party

The new party, supported by former president Jacob Zuma, has claimed its purpose is to address the issues within the ANC.

Mokonyane bashed the newly formed party, stating that if they were genuinely part of the ANC, they would have remained within the party, reported TimesLIVE.

She urged supporters to be cautious, emphasising that those truly aligned with the ANC would stay committed to its programs.

Citizens weigh in on SA's political landscape

The political landscape is heating up as citizens process Mokonyane's statements and the ANC's attitude toward the MK party.

Social media platforms are flowing with discussions, as people share their views on both political players.

MJ Qhali Fusi mentioned:

"This new MK will make a very big disturbance to parties like IFP and EFF. Especially in KZN as they were expecting people who were behind Mr Zuma."

Itu Jazzfundi posted:

"The pressure is being felt now."

Ntlantla Michael wrote:

"Zuma doesn't want to govern. Maybe he is proving a point that he can destroy the ANC to be out of power."

Moeng Zakes Pole said:

"Every time these thugs speak, it's MK this MK that. They have nothing to offer. "

Sebehela Sefeane added:

"Talk like she is talking to pre-school kids. No respect for voters. Very arrogant leadership, they are turning into Zanu PF."

eThekwini ANC stands firm against new MK party

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC eThekwini region has brushed off concerns about feeling threatened by the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, endorsed by former President Jacob Zuma ahead of the upcoming elections.

ANC's regional leadership sought member information linked to the MK party, but eThekwini ANC secretary Musa Nciki, clarified it as a routine information-gathering process in preparation for the elections.

