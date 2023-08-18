Seven opposition parties, collectively known as the Multi-Party Charter, have solidified their commitment to remove the ANC from power

Following a National Convention, they formalised their coalition agreement and affirmed their refusal to collaborate with the ANC and EFF

South Africans are not enthused about a coalition government because of their failures at municipal level

JOHANNESBURG - Seven opposition political parties have solidified their commitment to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) and keep the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) out of power.

After a two-day National Convention in Kempton Park, the political organisations that make up the Multi-Party Charter finalised their coalition agreement on Thursday, 17 August.

Multi-Party Charter refuses to work with the ANC

One of the main focuses of the convention was the ANC and the EFF. The Multi-Party Charter stated that it would not work with the ANC or the EFF, but it is open to working with other parties, reports IOL.

The coalition was formed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Isanco, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), United Independent Movement (UIM) and Spectrum National Party.

The parties also mulled over the idea of allowing the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to join the new coalition even though the party is working with the EFF and ANC in various municipalities.

The PA was instrumental in unseating the DA-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg after switching sides and forming a pact with the ANC and EFF.

Political analyst says Multi-Party Charter might not succeed

While the Multi-Party Charter is excited about this new venture, political analyst Sanusha Naidu says the parties might not succeed in getting the 50+1 vote in the general elections next year.

Speaking to EWN, Naidu said she is not convinced the Multi-Party Charter will secure over 50% of the national vote in 2024.

Naidu said that South Africans might not be open to the idea of a coalition government and will continue to vote along their party lines.

South Africans unsure about the Multi-Party Charter

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

"Useless parties."

@Dee0015_ said:

"Mashaba left DA saying it's a racist party, now he is giving his voters back to DA on a silver platter."

@Kabelo_Komana said:

"The DA is pulling these parties into the circus because they can see they will lose horribly next year. What a waste of time."

@demtiro said:

"President John Steenhuisen will never be. That can't happen. Will never happen. Forget about it."

@logic_mufc said:

"Coalition is a disaster. Municipals are a mess because of it, and it must not be allowed in the national government. We must vote until we have the ultimate winner, if not, boxing match must decide the winner."

@Mtika36101742 said:

"Everyone who'll vote for the @Our_DA coalition partners next year will be indirectly voting for the DA."

Van Damme says ANC and EFF is the only stable coalition

Briefly News previously reported that former Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme has added her two cents to the debate on the future of coalitions in South Africa.

In a Twitter thread reacting to the DA's decision not to back ActionSA's mayoral candidate during the City of Johannesburg council sitting to elect a new mayor, Van Damme said the ANC and EFF pact seems like the only stable coalition.

Van Damme noted that the DA's moonshot pact, aimed at keeping the ANC and EFF out of power, would have worked. However, since the DA failed to support ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni, it will never be great.

