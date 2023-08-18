PA leader Gayton Mckenzie is considering abandoning the ANC in favour of the DA-ActionSA moonshot pact

emphasizing The moonshot partners are looking to broaden the alliance to increase its chances of winning the 2024 elections

McKenzie wants a commitment that the partners will not collaborate with the ANC, citing decades of poverty under their rule.

CENTRAL KAROO - In a move that shows how fickle political unions are, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has announced that it is considering ditching the ANC for the DA-ActionSA moonshot pact alliance.

PA Leader Gayton McKenzie revealed that his party is considering joining the moonshot pact. Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook & RODGER BOSCH/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PA leader Gayton Mckenzie said the party is willing to cut ties with the ruling party to prove its commitment to the newly named Multiparty Charter for South Africa.

Moonshot pact looks to expand

This comes after the moonshot pact partners revealed that they were open to more parties joining the pact to increase the changes surpassing the 51% threshold to win the 2024 elections.

The seven parties currently in the Multiparty Charter for South Africa are the DA, ActionSA, IFP, FF-Plus, Isanco, UIM and Spectrum National Party, EWN reported.

While McKenzie told News24 that his party walking away from working with the ANC was as easy as the moonshot partners committing not to work with the ruling party.

McKenzie said:

"The PA will be open to joining the pact as soon as our demands are met. The ANC has ruled for three decades, and people still die of poverty; no bigger indictment exists."

Mzansi weighs in on PA's plans

Below are some comments:

@Bound2Liberty said:

"They've made their bed, they must lie in it!"

@stevennich asked:

"Is it possible to be a bigger flip-flopper than Julius? It must be close."

@jacoroux68 added:

"Translated: ‘we’ll back the winning horse’"

@MmatumM claimed:

"Gayton can’t be trusted. He’ll do only what’s best for him."

