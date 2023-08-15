The Democratic Alliance and its moonshot pact partners will host a National Convention this week

DA leader John Steenhusien stated that the multiparty alliance is the best way save the country from the ANC and EFF

Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou has shared his thoughts on some of the challenges the DA might face as it pursues a multiparty pact

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will host a National Convention as it carries out the moonshot pact this week.

The DA believes the multiparty pact will rescue South Africa. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

The political organisations will meet in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

DA says multiparty moonshot pact is the best hope for South Africa

Announcing the upcoming national convention, DA leader John Steenhuisen emphasised that the multiparty coalition is the best way to rescue South Africa from the African National Congress (ANC) and keep the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) out of power, reports TimesLIVE.

"The one thing all of the leaders share is the knowledge that the multiparty pact is our best chance ever to defeat the ANC and keep the EFF out of power. It is a chance that we dare not miss," said Steenhuisen.

Steenhusien added that any party that tried to undermine the moonshot pact would be judged harshly.

Political analyst weighs in on the challenges the DA might face

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, political analyst Dr Levy Ndou from the Tshwane University of Technology explained that the multiparty coalition might experience some challenges.

Ndou said the DA might face the challenge of deciding whether it wants to absorb the other political parties to form part of the DA. Although not likely, this means these political organisations might have to abandon their own identities in the process.

"What I foresee as a challenge is that political parties are very jealous of their own identities and their own ideologies. So, I think when they enter into this coalition, they must do cautiously because they wouldn't love to lose their own identities," explained Ndou.

Ndou added that political parties might jump ship at the eleventh hour if they realise they might lose voters if they continue with the multiparty pact because there are people who have never wanted to vote for the DA or the other parties.

