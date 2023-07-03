Seven opposition parties have set their sights on booting the African National Congress out of power

After a series of meetings, the DA, IFP and ActionSA and four other parties have agreed to host a convention to discuss how to defeat the ruling party

The multi-party convention aims to come up with a pre-election pact before heading to the polls in 2024

JOHANNESBURG - Several opposition parties are reading themselves to defeat the African National Congress in the upcoming general elections.

Older, more established parties like the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and National Freedom Party have decided to join forces with political newbies ActionSA, the United Independent Party and Spectrum National to draw up battle plans.

7 opposition parties plan to hold national convention to discuss how to unseat ANC

By holing themselves up in the same venue where the iconic Codesa talks took place, the seven parties plan to gather on 16 and 17 August to discuss how to take down the ruling party.

A statement collectively released by a statement claiming they were creating an unprecedented opportunity for SA citizens to elect a new government.

The national convention has been a long time coming, with the organisation hosting several meetings to set it up over the past two months. The aim of the talks is to negotiate a pre-election pact between the opposition parties.

ACDP and BUSA still on fence about joining joint opposition national convention

The plans to host the joint opposition convention follow DA leader John Steenhuisen's announcement about a Moonshot Pact, however, it is not clear if the national convention is part of Steenhuisen's pact.

EWN reported that the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa are still on the fence about joining August's talks.

South Africans divided by opposition planned multi-party convention

Below are some comments:

@spy_shop_sa said:

"Yes, this is the way forward. There's power in numbers, and this is pure power."

@SACricketLover1 claimed:

"I have serious doubts you guys can make this work after what we’ve seen in municipalities. ANC sucks, but they are reasonably disciplined."

@riekvdm declared:

"This is a very positive and important event for South Africa."

@JJMM215 warned:

"I'm not sure whether DA can be trusted, they have shown in the recent past that they cannot."

President Cyril Ramaphosa urges ANCYL to mobilise young voters to ensure ANC’s victory in 2024 elections

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) to do its part in helping the ruling party clinch victory in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the 26th ANCYL conference at Nasrec Expo Center in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 July, Ramaphosa called on the newly elected ANCYL leadership to lure young people to the polls.

The president said that the youth league must make itself attractive to young voters leading up to the much-anticipated elections, The Citizen reported.

