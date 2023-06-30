Superstars Beyoncé Knowles-Carte and Kelly Rowland are teaming up to build houses for the homeless in Harris County

The Destiny's Child group members plan to make it a sustainable community by adding special support for the new residents

Social media had mixed reactions about the goodwill, with some insisting on a financial breakdown report of the project

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are giving back to Texas by building houses in Harris County.

Source: Getty Images

Destiny's Child singers Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland are giving back to their hometown, Texas.

Knowles-Roland House a complete community

The long-time friends have come together with Harris County officials to build a $7.2 million housing project at the Bread of Life gymnasium with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The housing project will build 31 permanent houses for homeless people.

CHRON reported that the Knowles-Rowland House includes: case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services like transportation, mental health, and physical and behavioural health support.

Tweeps debates on the intention of the housing project:

@Dee02503118 saw a window of opportunity:

"Well, I hope they pay us to do this work. We social service workers are TIRED and broke."

@hayuhel saw one too:

"I would love to be a mental health therapist. How would I sign up for a job here?"

@neckbreakerxo asked:

"How is helping any initiative useless? If you think Beyonce is not putting some of her hard-earned money into this, its not true."

@CK_DramaFan was suspicious:

I wish people would do some reading and follow the money. They always complain about the government not doing enough and idolise performers that benefit from incentives and pay no taxes.

The project will break ground in October with an estimated cost of $8.4 million.

Beyoncé donates over 20M in charity work

In a previous Briefly News entertainment report, Beyoncé donated R155 000 to a struggling restaurant in London. Tottenham's Chuku's restaurant was one of the top ten recipients to receive a prize.

The Formation hitmaker established the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon under the BeyGood Foundation to celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities. She pledged over $20 million to fund the worldwide project.

