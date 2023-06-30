Anele Mdoda has taken some time on her timeline to give out some safety tips in a short 'Ted Talk'

She says this year's guests should avoid "Durban July chronicles" and plan their visit accordingly

Her followers backed up her 'ivosho' analogy, saying some patrons don't learn, as the same stories come up every year

All roads lead to eThekwini for the annual Durban July horse racing event, and someone doesn't want to see stressful chronicles on her timeline.

Anele Mdoda is advising Durban July patrons to plan their trip accordingly. Images: Anele Mdoda

What goes up must come down

Anele Mdoda has taken to Twitter to give the attendees of the city's entertainment hotspot some advice in a post below. She asked her followers to have a concrete plan before going to Durban in an iVosho analogy, saying:

"You must know how you are going to come up whilst you are going down."

Tweeps responded to the 947 Breakfast Club radio host:

@kabelo_Pitori said:

"Durban July huns will always be. They dont learn hey. I have been attending this event for the past 13 years and its never the same. Instead Durban pharmacies rather run out of Morning after pills."

@Zulunana12 was not impressed:

"You tweet as someone pays you to have these “opinions” I get this vibe from you every time."

@nomondethobejan noticed something:

"We haven’t had one in years when you think about it."

@TBK86 agreed with Mdoda:

"Especially coming up please "

@NtombikayiseBa6 is hoping for the best:

"I hope they listen for a change"

Calls to Boycott the Durban July

A civil rights group civic group Umsinsi Wokuzimilela has called for the boycott of the famous racing event.

The organisation petitioned with posters that the prestige Hollywoodbets event wastes the state's money and it celebrates British culture.

TimesLIVE reported that the head of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the glamorous occasion is expected to attract 50 000 guests who will spend close to R65 million. It will contribute R430 million to the GDP and employ 1 500 people.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisis Kaunda said metro police and a public order policing unit will be on high alert around entertainment hotspots.

Nota wants justice for AKA

In a previous Briefly News report, controversial music producer Nota Baloyi supports DJ Zinhle's invitation decline, saying artists should boycott the Durban July up until Kiernan "AKA" Forbes gets justice.

He said the city should solve the famous murder case before moving on. Nota also blasted AKA's friends saying they made money using his name.

