A woman's loved found the right incentive to encourage her to workout but also fostered a sense of fun and camaraderie within the family

They rewarded her with R100 banknotes for each sit-up she completed during her workout routine.

The TikTok video of her exercise session went viral, and the family's motivating tactic amused netizens

A video of a woman getting rewarded with money for working out amused netizens. Image: @linkynobunga

Source: TikTok

A dedicated mother's fitness journey has taken the internet by storm in a heartwarming display of family support and motivation.

Woman shares video of her fitness journey

A video capturing her determination and the unwavering encouragement from her family during a workout session has garnered 1.4 million views on TikTok.

The footage uploaded by @linkynobungashows shows the woman getting rewarded with money every time she does a situp rep. Her son held her legs while her husband dished out the R100 notes.

Family dynamic impresses TikTok viewers worldwide

The comment section overflowed with admiration for the family's unity and inspiring commitment to each other's well-being.

Some TikTok users humorously commented that women possess an unmatched drive for financial gain, suggesting that they would go to great lengths to achieve it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users joke about women's love for money

@mrbrown128 said:

"I am not sure whether education is key or money is key to success but it looks like money can make you achieve your goals."

@pheladi_602 stated:

"I would have a flat tummy in two days I tell you."

@pypaul wrote:

"Women with money nothing can separate them she can go 1 million times."

@snaluminiumandglass commented:

"After that tell her it's rent money and leave the house."

@user5577022721292 posted:

"Excellent motivation."

@minah448 added:

"By fire by force areyeng."

@bilha77 shared"

"When it comes to money,my sister we gonna do it."

@missjcakes stated:

"The only workout that makes sense."

