One teacher spoiled brilliant students in his class with money, and his generous gesture did not go unnoticed

The kids who aced the test received R20 each, and the teacher showed off the exam papers on TikTok

The video went viral and sparked a debate about the correct ways to motivate children to study harder

A video of spoiling students in his class who excelled in a test went viral. Image: @qhama015

Source: TikTok

They say money talks, and one teacher tried to motivate his students by upping the stakes. He rewarded the children with good grades with money.

The young educator posted a video on his TikTok page @qhama015, showing the R20 clipped to the test papers.

Video of school test paper with money attached goes viral

The video, with over 700 000 views, got a lot of positive feedback from people who appreciated the teacher's effort in motivating the kids.

They said other learners would be encouraged to pull their socks in hopes of getting money.

Some said the gesture was unnecessary because children needed to study hard for self-development rather than rewards.

Pediatrics specialists share how to use rewards to motivate children

Child experts say rewards serve as positive reinforcement but should be used sparingly.

"If you’re using rewards for various things, your child may start to expect them for everything. This can overwhelm the child, and it can be exhausting for the parent to try to maintain."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cosigns teacher's tactic to motivate his kids

@patrickmasombuka1 said:

"You don't have to do that because they are not doing you a favour. They have to study."

@emoj4940 posted:

"Thank you sir bazo ba encouraged and uthando lwengane unalo."

@nkululek0 stated:

"Good idea, bazophasa bonke."

@nzimande172 mentioned:

"That is what we call positive reinforcement in education.❤️"

@user9491478375316 wrote:

"What a motivation. Everyone will fight to be in the top 5."

@rirhandzunkuzana shared:

"May that money be multiplied. You touched my heart and I cried. As a school principal, I understand. It takes love to do that."

@may added:

"If those who did not get this reward, they will try to get better marks. Well, done teacher encouraged our children to like their schoolwork."

@nandipha78 said:

"One child is gonna buy bread or pads with that money. God bless you."

