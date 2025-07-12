Afrikaans singer Patricia Lewis recently took to social media to make a moving post about her son's love life

The musician expressed how much she adores the young woman whom her son Max is dating in a sincere Facebook post

Online users were touched by the romantic story Patricia Lewis shared about how her son's love life

Patricia Lewis told people how happy she is for her son, Max, who is in love. The Afrikaans singer gave a detailed account of how her son has the best girlfriend.

Patricia Lewis celebrated her son's romance with a childhood friend. Image: Patricia Lewis

Source: Facebook

Patricia Lewis happily sang the praises of her son's girlfriend. Many people were touched by the touching words that iconic Afrikaans pop star Patricia Lewis shared.

In a post on Facebook, Patricia Lewis shared a video compilation of her son Max and his girlfriend, accompanied by her song Xanadu. In the caption, she detailed that her son is in love with a girl whom he met in his childhood, Brigitte. Patricia says her son met his now-girlfriend when they were 12 years old while in Indonesia for a maths olympiad. He kept in contact with her until they became a couple in 2024 after knowing each other for nine years.

She thanked her son's girlfriend for "bringing our Max literally back to life!" and she gushed over how much she loves them. Brigitte also impressed Patricia Lewis as a hardworking young actress who is making a name for herself in Johannesburg. Patricia said:

"We’re sooo PROUD of them and absolutely ADORE HER and her family and them together as a couple!"

Patricia Lewis is grateful to her son's girlfriend. Image: Patricia Lewis

Source: Facebook

South Africa moved by Patricia Lewis's love story

Many people commented that Patricia's post about her son and his girlfriend was incredibly moving. Netizens happily wished the young couple well. Read Patricia's post about her son's girlfriend by clicking here.

Louise Geel said:

"Omw! such a beautiful love story and absolutely stunning photos. Max and Brigitte may your future ahead be as beautiful as what it is now. With your mom and dad as your role models it will be a beautiful future... Beautiful couples 🤗👍🏻🙏🏻"

Jacqui Reiche wrote:

"Aaah what a beautifull story blessings to you all."

Florence Phillips commented:

"So beautiful Patricia Lewis , love to see you again. Regards to your family love from Florence Phillips from St George's Anglican Church Groot Drakenstein, Friend of Jenni Rivet."

Karin Stelzer added:

"Patricia... you should have been a writer... What a heartwarming love story... thank you for sharing...🙏😘"

Zane Groenewald gushed:

"This is such a beautiful story! ❤️❤️ You have such an open heart, too, for giving them so much love and encouragement."

Nina Sugden Watson was moved:

"How precious!!!! She is beautiful and how adorable together!! This is a true love story and can’t wait to see where it goes. Enjoy!! Sending so much love."

