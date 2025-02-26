Jub Jub reacted to a video of his 14-year-old son, Christian Khumalo, kissing his girlfriend, joking about having a white makoti and sharing the clip on social media

Fans hilariously responded to the post, with some shocked at how much Christian has grown

Despite past custody drama with Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub continues to celebrate his son on special occasions, previously penning a heartfelt birthday message

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub has reacted to a video of his son Christian Khumalo sharing a kiss with his girlfriend. The doting dad reshared the video on his page.

Jub Jub has responded to his son Christian's kissing video.

Jub Jub reacts to his son's girlfriend

Mzansi still can't believe Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo's son Christian is a teenager now. Jub Jub recently responded to a video of his son kissing his girlfriend. The proud father joked about his daughter-in-law being white. The star is not the only one who responded to the video, Zandie Khumalo also shared her thoughts after the clip went viral.

The post read:

"Net sooooo, t's a done deal. My boy has sealed it. 'It's You'. U makoti wam umlungu bafwethuuuuuuu 'Hosh Karamaima' kore Nka re ke le China."

Fans react to Jub Jub's post

Social media responded hilariously to Jub Jub's post. Many couldn't believe how big Christian had become.

@tswyza wrote:

"Jo…ene ganale lebala ko Lensaria I want, kopa odi bereke somblief."

@dugaton commented:

"Beautiful.. don’t know why I thought uyajola 99 was pulling up on the kid 💀😭🤣🤣"

@mimi_mpeli_11 said:

"He even walks like you❤️😍"

@fiefie_m added:

"LOL agh this just made my day… too cute! 😂😂😂🤭🤭🤭"

@simz_shandoo said:

"I'm sending a piece of steak towards lobola, love this for big boy😍"

@nthabiseng_moeng3 said:

"What is being promoted here? And what's a big with a white girl?"

Jub Jub reposted a video of his son Christian kissing his girlfriend.

What you need to know about Jub Jub and Christian

Jub Jub shares his 14-year-old son with singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo. The stars have had their fair share of custody drama on social media. Although Christian stays with her mother, Jub Jub never misses a chance to celebrate his son on special occasions like birthdays.

The rapper and TV presenter penned a heartfelt letter on Christian's 13th birthday. The proud father said his son Christian was the reason he kept working hard.

