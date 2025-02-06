Kelly Khumalo's daughter, Luna, is showcasing her musical talent by singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star in a heartwarming video shared by Kelly on Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's daughter Luna is following in her mother's footsteps. The award-winning singer warmed hearts with a sweet video of the up-and-coming singer's sweet video.

Kelly Khumalo shared a cute video of her third daughter, Luna. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo shares daughter's adorable video

Singer Kelly Khumalo's third child, Luna, is a musician in the making. The star shared a video of her youngest baby singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Luna is not the only one following in her famous parent's footsteps, the Empini singer's middle child Thingo also impressed fans with her football skills. Many noted she was talented like her late father Senzo Meyiwa.

Apart from Kelly Khumalo's children, Natasha Thahane also wowed fans when she showed her young son's incredible football skills.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kelly Khumalo shared Luna's sweet performance. She joked about how she wanted her followers to see Luna's talent. She wrote:

"I could not keep this to myself. Check how the performance went a notch higher after the compliment, not to mention the confidence."

Kelly Khumalo shared a video of her youngest daughter singing. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Luna's performance

Social media users loved seeing the one-year-old's confidence in the video. Many agreed that Luna will be a singer just like her mother.

@zazantuli said:

"She looks like mommy. Naweke kodwa ucula kamnandi ngisho kudlalwa ave nithanda ukubukwa kodwa Kelly."

@winnie_mashaba wrote:

"Nchoo! This is the most beautiful video."

@isgiek added:

"She is going to sing like mommy."

@ladydu_sa commented:

"This will be a video she posts one day."

@thabileanita said:

"Kelly you are dethroned... the gal can sing."

