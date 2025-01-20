Kelly Khumalo has three children, Christian Khumalo and Thingo Khumalo, as well as her last born, Luna Khumalo

The singer recently showed off her daughter Luna Khumalo's cute and adorable face on her Instagram page

Fans gushed over Luna, saying she was beautiful, and many were in awe at how fast she had grown

Kelly Khumalo gushed over Luna's face. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African Afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo recently gushed over her three adorable children. In an unusual move, she showed off the face of her lastborn, Luna Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo shows off Luna's face

The Esiphambwaneni singer Kelly Khumalo recently showed her daughter, Luna Khumalo's, cute and adorable face on her Instagram page.

Khumalo has two other children: her eldest son, Christian Khumalo, whom she had with Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub, and Thingo Khumalo, her secondborn child, whom she had with the late Senzo Meyiwa.

On her Instagram post, Khumalo said Luna is a photobomber.

Fans gush over baby Luna

Mzansi peeps gushed over Luna, saying she was beautiful. Many people were also in awe at how fast she had grown.

lady_amar1 gushed:

"OMG, she grew up so fast."

mm_makgolo gushed:

"MaKhumalu you make beautiful babies."

gailmafoko stated:

"What a beautiful photo bomber. She is just like her mother."

gloriamaleho said:

"All your kids are so beautiful. May God bless and protect them."

ntombifuthimaphanga gushed:

"When I grow up I want to be like you 😢🔥😍❤️KING."

nomathamsanqamonica said:

"Christian is a brother that he think he is👌👌👌he loves his siblings dearly."

thusinompilo gushed:

"The Princess herself aah man Lunar Goddess. Nkosazane emhlophe mommy’s twin aaah man waited for this picture. She’s the prettiest."

kele_phanga stated:

"May God protect and cover all your beautiful kids @kellykhumaloza we love you so much."

ulonda_zimu gushed:

"You make such beautiful babies, Kelly."

theeetraveller gushed:

"She grew up so fast. Finally she made it to the shoot."

