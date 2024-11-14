Kelly Khumalo confirmed embracing her sangoma calling on her 40th birthday and shared a picture with her son Christian in traditional attire

Kelly, wearing a dramatic headpiece and dress, expressed the importance of healing generational curses for future bloodlines

Fans admired the mother-and-son duo's stylish traditional look and noted how much Christian had grown

Kelly Khumalo is all over the news again after she confirmed that she answered the call to become a sangoma on her 40th birthday. The star snapped a stunning picture rocking a traditional headpiece alongside her son Christian, who wore Zulu attire.

Kelly Khumalo’s son, Christian Khumalo, wore traditional Zulu attire. Image: @Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo shares cute picture with her son

Kelly Khumalo is embracing the era of being a sangoma. The media personality caused a buzz on social media when she shared the news about accepting her calling.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of three shared a picture with her son Christian. Kelly looked majestic in a gorgeous dress and a dramatic headpiece. Christian also wore traditional Zulu attire. She wrote:

"Healing one's bloodline and breaking generational curses is not an easy journey. However, it must be done not only for ourselves but the next generation and the rest of our bloodline going forward. Makwande 👏🏽 "

Fans react to Kelly Khumalo and her son

Social media users loved the mother-and-son duo's traditional but stylish looks. Many could not believe how big Christian had grown.

@winniezandile said:

"Ncooo look how cute is my nephew 😍 akademdala bhuti we gals 👧 💙 💗 this is so precious @kellykhumaloza ❤️love you darling sis."

@milfza commented:

"He is growing up too fast. Look at GOD’s creation. Mother & Son ❤️😍"

@2limathula wrote:

"Yoooo gyz you look both😂😂😂😂 #Nibahle indeed mommy & son look amazing 🔥❤️"

@left__queen added:

"Lioness & her cub😍🔥🔥🔥"

Lasizwe remixes Zulu traditional dances with twerking

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Lasizwe Dambuza recently caused a buzz on social media when he shared a video showing off his dance moves. Fans shared thoughts about how the star started twerking while doing some Zulu dance moves.

One thing about Lasizwe is that he is always having fun. The star recently left fans scratching their heads when he remixed traditional Zulu dance moves with twerking.

Source: Briefly News