Lasizwe Dambuza's viral dance video sparked mixed reactions after he remixed traditional Zulu dance moves with twerking

Fans on social media were divided, with some praising his creativity while others found it disrespectful

Comments ranged from humour to criticism, with one user jokingly suggesting Lasizwe owes the Zulu nation cows for his performance

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza recently caused a buzz on social media when he shared a video showing off his dance moves. Fans shared thoughts about how the star started twerking while doing some Zulu dance moves.

Lasizwe remixed a Zulu traditional dance with twerking. Image: @lasizwe and Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Lasizwe's dance video goes viral

One thing about Lasizwe is that he is always having fun. The star recently left fans scratching their heads when he remixed traditional Zulu dance moves with twerking.

The video shared on X by a user with the handle @Priddyzaddy shows the star dancing while rocking a traditional Zulu outfit. The post's caption read:

"Zulu gents won’t take this well😭😂"

Fans react to Lasizwe's dance video

Social media users shared conflicting comments on the video. Some said Lasizwe was disrespectful, while others felt he was having fun.

@Sbibos said:

"Lol, he added a taste of nonsense at the end😅"

@aubreyaphane commented:

"He is Zulu he can remix the dance the way he wants."

@queenshokane added:

"They must take it as a challenge😂"

@Sibuzakes said:

"Zulu Men were seen shaking after seeing this video."

@Zayyad_a_yaxeed noted:

"This guy is doing too much now."

@BaxolileBe80029 said:

"Lol maybe it's what all Zulus do, part of their tribal dance 😄"

@tymlescouture commented:

"Not just the gents - the Zulu nation as a whole 🚮"

@busand00bs wrote:

"we are reporting him to the king, he must pay for this, 100 cows 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

Lasizwe Dambuza celebrates new Volvo electric car

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza made a big splash on social media with a new purchase. The content creator was celebrating his brand-new car with his brother, Lungile Mcunu.

Youtuber Lasizwe Dambuza captured his sibling's reaction to the whip. Online users were thoroughly amused as Lungile celebrated Lasizwe Dambuza's new car. In a post on Instagram, Lasizwe shared that he bought a brand-new car. In the clip, he walked into a dealership and unveiled an electric Volvo car.

