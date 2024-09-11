A teenage boy took content creation far after sharing a video that left Mzansi peeps in disbelief

The high school learner sang a song at the graveyard and made a dialogue response that seemed like the corpses were responding to his music.

The video unsettled many social media users, who took to the comment section to express themselves

On his way from school, a teenager took social media content at the graveyard. Image @kwanaka

A video of a young learner shooting content at the graveyard while in school uniform left many social media users with jaws dropped.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @kwanaka, receiving 1M views, 129K likes and almost 6k comments.

Content creation should have limits

In the video, the learner sings:

"Why ningalali emakhaya (Why don't you sleep home)."

Soon after he sings his part, a sound similar to the one in horror movies horror comes through with a response:

"Asifuni ulula emakhaya, (We don't want to sleep home)".

Watch the video below:

Mzansi share their thoughts on the video

Social media users gave the video mixed reviews. Some were unhappy with the content and felt that the boy was disrespecting the dead, while others found it humorous.

User @arunah_bushili was caught between liking it and seeing the impoliteness, detailing:

"No guys 😂😂 like it’s disrespectful but also funny."

User @whosy_rangiey expressed shock, detailing:

"Bruh so you decided to pass there for content...haaah une sbindi😭😭."

User @user6681390184127 was left in disbelief, commenting:

"So a person just went to graveyard just for iIcontent 😭😭tjoo."

User @m.f_bosh_94 was left in awe, adding:

"After God, fear ama2k 😭😭😭."

User @khanya.nolz1 noted:

"This is dark 😭 and very disrespectful 😂."

User @melda_dinny could not believe what she was seeing, commenting:

"South Africa 😭😭 just when i thought I’ve seen it all 😭."

