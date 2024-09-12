A student teacher’s video went viral after she screamed at a noisy class, only for a pupil to laugh at her

Mzansi found the moment hilarious, with social media users sharing funny reactions and sympathising with the teacher's struggle

Many agreed teaching isn’t for the faint-hearted, offering light-hearted advice and laughs

A student teacher’s frustration with a noisy class led to her shouting, but the real highlight was a pupil laughing during her outburst. Images: @jazzlynpeterson_.

A young student teacher’s patience was tested when she found herself screaming at a rowdy class, only to be met with laughter from one of the pupils.

In a now-viral video, the student teacher, visibly fed up, could be heard shouting for her students to "keep it down."

But what caught everyone’s attention was the reaction of one pupil standing next to her – laughing at her frustration.

Teaching is not for the faint-hearted

@jazzlynpeterson_ posted a video that hilariously showed one of her experiences with a rowdy class.

The clip has left South Africans in stitches as they shared their thoughts online.

Watch the video posted on TikTok below:

South Africans left in stitches

Mzansi users took to social media to add humour and react to the pupil who was seen laughing during his teacher's outcry. @Carmen Love humorously commented:

"Blink twice if you need me to call the cops."

Another user, @Onika 🌸, couldn’t stop laughing, writing:

"The child laughing at you made the video funnier!"

@naykie nayks💋 echoed similar sentiments, saying:

"The child laughing at you😭😭😭😭"

It seems even @Jordan Wangra found the situation ironic, stating:

"My friend, even the child is laughing at you 😭"

Some social media users offered light-hearted advice to the frazzled teacher. @N. playfully wrote:

"I want to be a teacher, I wanna see something 😭😭"

In a comment that left many agreeing, @beeinreallife_ observed:

"That ‘hey’ came from the deepest, darkest part of your stomach 😂"

Lastly, @Ally 2.0 summed it up perfectly by reminding everyone:

"Teaching is not for the weak 😭 it’s rough out here.

