Students from Durban warmed Mzansi with their soulful activity at the student residence at Sterling House

The ladies hosted a game night event filled with fun childhood games that kept them up all night

Netizens appreciated seeing young people being young for once and not doing anything pretentious to force their position in the adult world

A group of wholesome students from Durban created a game night filled with their favourite childhood games. They cleared out a room at their student residence in Sterling House to have fun.

DUT students healed the inner child by hosting a wholesome game night at res. Image: @sthandwasenkosi7

The energetic ladies focused on sporty activities and played ball games indoors.

Res students create wholesome space to celebrate inner child

Healing or nurturing your inner child is vital for one’s mental health. Adults tend to forget about their mental needs and live in survival mode.

Durban University of Technology students decided to forget about the tiring assignment due dates and exams while they organised a fun day to nurture the inner child. The ladies cleared out a hall in Sterling House, their student residence, to engage in some of their favourite childhood games.

Most of them had not played such games since they purchased a mobile phone and buried their heads in it as they scrolled. They filmed their jolly experience of having jolly good fun indoors.

They captioned the clip:

“Parents: Be careful when you get to res, there are bad influences and slay queens. Act your age and stop being childish, not at the big house."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to uni students healing inner child

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the young ones’ new idea of fun as the mobile phone has imprisoned the youngsters for good. They shared interesting comments under the post:

@Andile_M_Bhengu shared that:

"I like it when people can their age and not force this growing up thing cause it takes away all the happiness in your life."

@Andisiwe Cele🦋dreams of having this much fun:

"I would love this but our res does not have much space."

@ngwanes03 loved the wholesome clip:

"Have fun my children, enjoy your uni years."

Mzansi students confused by lecturer speaking gibberish

In other uni news, Briefly News reported on a confused university student shared a video of his lecturer who seemed to be unintelligible. The lecturer, who had a thick Indian accent, was explaining information to his students, who were zoned out because they could not understand what he was trying to translate.

Netizens tried to make out what the lecturer was saying, but they, too, settled on assumptions that made no sense.

