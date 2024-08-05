A confused university student shared a clip of his lecture that seemed to be unintelligible

The lecturer, who had a thick Indian accent, was explaining information to his students, who were zoned out because they could not understand what he was trying to translate

Netizens tried to make out what the lecturer was saying, but they, too, settled on assumptions that made no sense

A concerned and confused gent shared his lecturer's gibberish explanation.

NWU students zoned out in class after the lecturer taught in a foreign language. Image: @yamkela.vutuse

Source: TikTok

Netizens tried helping the concerned gent but needed to familiarize themselves with the lecturer's fast-paced explanation.

Mzansi students were confused by lecturer speaking gibberish

Understanding your work in school is vital to passing your examinations and being promoted to the next grade. University lecture halls are filled with hundreds of students who want to feed their hunger for education.

Students must pay attention to what the lecturer says to pass the semester and move on to the next. A concerned student from North West University recorded a part of his lecturer's class during which he sounded unintelligible.

It almost sounded like gibberish as he produced a fast-paced explanation with his thick Indian accent, making it impossible for the students to comprehend what he was trying to translate. Comprehension is critical to understanding information translated to you, so this caused the students significant anxiety.

The concerned student captioned their post:

"What was this lecturer saying?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to gibberish-speaking lecturer

Netizens tried their best to help the concerned students but also settled with irrelevant assumptions of what the lecturer could've tried to say. They shared their different thoughts in the comments:

@I_NoliM tried to translate the lecturer's unintelligible speech:

"'Unmarkedable tomato', I stand to be corrected."

@Ms Black👑🖤could easily determine who the lecturer was:

"I know the lecture, this is Mr K, yho listen carefully because yoh yoh he made my life a live hell first semester."

@NaWa _was concerned about the gent's presence:

"Why are you still there?"

Mzansi teacher explains how she could afford Mercedes cash

Briefly News also reported that a well-known Mzansi teacher set the record straight by explaining how she got her new Mercedes. Known for her confidence, Lulu Menziwa shared that she does not have to spend her cash on anyone else but herself.

Netizens are unconvinced that she’s a legit teacher and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Source: Briefly News