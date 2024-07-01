A UCT alumni, Naledi Nongawuza, is not into the ugly side of being employed

The lady who highlighted that she studied at one of South Africa’s leading universities said that she expected way better for herself

Netizens had mixed emotions as they expressed their views in the comments

A UCT alumni is over the nightmare that lies on the other side of employment.

A UCT alumni is frustrated by the dark side of the job market.

The hun who earned her degree from the University of Cape Town feels that se went to university for nothing.

UCT alums today

A graduate from the University of Cape Town shared her struggles on TikTok. The lady, Naledi Nongawuza, does not see any value in her degree.

She explained that she had to be at work at 06:00 am:

“Guys, I am educated. I studied for four years at the University of Cape Town, but I am at work at 06:49 am.”

The lady is unhappy about waking up early in the morning to go to work. She captioned her clip:

“Adulting has me in pains!”

Watch the video below:

Adulting is a nightmare

Remember when we took our childhood years for granted? We wanted to grow up so fast just to have the freedom of living life on our own terms.

Boy how I wish to be five years old again. Adulting can be a nightmare when you have to be a slave to your bills because nobody else will do it for you.

Everything is waiting for you to solve it, therefore you need to show up or shut up. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@BBM NOCUZE announced his views:

"Once people realise that universities are the same will be ok."

@Khomotšo Ramalepe shared her journey:

"We left to teach abroad with our degrees for those reasons."

