A TikTok video shows University of Cape Town students who hosted a special event to celebrate their love

The video on TikTok shows a cute couple that was taking a big step while they living in the university's residence

Netizens were in disbelief over the young students who were taking good things to the next level in their relationship

A TikTok video shows young love birds that took things to the next level. Netizens were amused by the young people who did the most to make the relationship more serious.

A TikTok video of University of Cape Town students getting married at residence. Image: @kntswembu

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the couple amassed lots of attention on the socials. Netizens commented on the video, and many were floored by the young couple.

University students tie the knot

In a tiktok video by @kntswembu , students at the University of Cape Town reportedly got married. In a video a young woman dressed in a white dress walked hand in hand with her groom. Watch the video below:

SA amazed by university students getting married

People commented on the video, questioning whether the video was real. Students commented, claiming that the students actually got married.

Read the comments below:

:| said:

"This is what happens when they didn’t build adult playgrounds for us at res now we play house house for fun."

masala_boii 09 commented:

"So were the guests just students or were their families invited too?"

sinethemba chiya wrote:

"Ama 2000 are doing too much."

Mavis wondereD:

"Is this real?"

Vushka replied:

"Yes love at Rochester UCT residence."

