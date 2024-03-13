Global site navigation

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A University of Cape Town student who lived at Roscommon residence gave a room tour
  • The young lady showed off the studio space, which had all the necessities a varsity attendee would need
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how big the room was

A UCT student gave her TikTok followers a Roscommon res tour.
UCT student gives res tour. Images: @rachelmhlanga100/ TikTok, @rachel_mhlanga100/ Instagram
Source: UGC

One University of Cape Town student took her TikTok followers on her res room tour.

In the video she uploaded, @rachelmhlanga100 is seen entering the room. Behind the door is a bar fridge and a small kitchen space with a built-in cupboard, stove and microwave.

She captured the bathroom with a shower, basin, mirror and toilet. She moved on to show the bedroom with a study desk and chair, a panel heater, a three-quarter bed, and a gorgeous view.

The young lady added that the room is cleaned by housekeeping once a week. She then revealed that she paid R9 500 a month.

UCT student gives Roscomm res tour

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers adored the res tour video

The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users loving the Roscomm residence room space.

@Mullow_Faith commented:

"It’s very great for a student. Especially because u have your own bathroom and kitchen."

@ requested:

"May you please do a video suggesting accommodation for first year female students."

@MamGirls adored:

"So beautiful."

@Ross Geller felt envious:

"I love this residence, I wish I could afford to be a student when I was young. we didn't have nsfas back then."

@Happyness Nsibande ❤️ loved:

"Now this is a room tour."

@shaunmkhize5 said the wifi gave the issues:

"I stayed there from 2019 to 2022…great Res I tell you…but yooh because we didn’t have Eduroam the wifi was always giving us problems"

Student flaunts res room

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Wits student who showed off her neat res room.

@prudencee_ took her TikTok followers on a tour, showing them how her room looks. In the video, the girl enters her room. It's neat, and her bed next to the window with a beautiful view is nicely made. On the floor, there is a soft carpet or rug.

