UCT Student Shows Off Roscomm Studio Room, Netizens Stunned: “Now This Is a Room Tour”
- A University of Cape Town student who lived at Roscommon residence gave a room tour
- The young lady showed off the studio space, which had all the necessities a varsity attendee would need
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how big the room was
One University of Cape Town student took her TikTok followers on her res room tour.
In the video she uploaded, @rachelmhlanga100 is seen entering the room. Behind the door is a bar fridge and a small kitchen space with a built-in cupboard, stove and microwave.
She captured the bathroom with a shower, basin, mirror and toilet. She moved on to show the bedroom with a study desk and chair, a panel heater, a three-quarter bed, and a gorgeous view.
The young lady added that the room is cleaned by housekeeping once a week. She then revealed that she paid R9 500 a month.
UCT student gives Roscomm res tour
TikTokkers adored the res tour video
The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users loving the Roscomm residence room space.
@Mullow_Faith commented:
"It’s very great for a student. Especially because u have your own bathroom and kitchen."
@ requested:
"May you please do a video suggesting accommodation for first year female students."
@MamGirls adored:
"So beautiful."
@Ross Geller felt envious:
"I love this residence, I wish I could afford to be a student when I was young. we didn't have nsfas back then."
@Happyness Nsibande ❤️ loved:
"Now this is a room tour."
@shaunmkhize5 said the wifi gave the issues:
"I stayed there from 2019 to 2022…great Res I tell you…but yooh because we didn’t have Eduroam the wifi was always giving us problems"
Student flaunts res room
