One learner at the University of the Witwatersrand wowed online users with her res room tour

In the clip, the young lady showed off her beautiful room; it was neat and peaceful; she also unveiled her Apple collections

Netizens rushed to the pupil's comments as they gushed over her space, with many claiming it was not a res room but a fancy apartment

One student showed off her stylish res room, which left peeps envious. The room looked neat, peaceful and simply out of this world.

A university of the Witwatersrand student showed off her stunning res room in a TikTok video. Image:@prudencee

Student shows off her stylish res room

In a video shared by @prudencee, the young lady unveiled her student accommodation room, which was simply to die for. In the clip, the pupil showed off her room. Her bed was neatly made and placed close to a window which had a beautiful view. On the floor, there is a soft grey carpet.

As the video continued, one could see her neat study area with a Bible on the table. @prudencee unveiled her Apple collections, which were on the shelves, such as Apple boxes for phones, tablets, and laptops. At the end of the video, she showcased her bathroom, which was also very clean.

Watch the video of the pupil's stunning res room below:

Social media users loved the young lady's room

Netizens were amazed by the student's space as they rushed to her comments to gush over her room, while others were simply fascinated by the woman's Apple collections.

Sharon Letsoalo said:

"This is not res, it’s an apartment please."

Omo Malinga wrote:

"Apple ecosystem."

Thaketso C. shared:

"What a breathtaking beautiful space to exist in."

TsholoMashiane added:

"How I want my child to experience university, beautiful student accommodation."

Xoliswashongwe was in disbelieve of the student's res room

"How can a res room be so perfect?"

Tebello wished the young lady well on her uni journey, saying:

"This is beautiful man, I pray that the good Lord blesses you, achieve your academic goals, and, most of all, have a beautiful uni experience."

