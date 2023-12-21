A young man shared pictures of his all home to a popular Facebook group and was greeted with kindness

A simple one-room home with pink walls, the man managed to fit everything in and keep it neat and tidy

People were blown away by how neat the place was and let the man know small changes he could make

In a time when social media can bring so much pain, seeing people show an abundance of kindness is truly refreshing. This man opened his home to total strangers and was showered with positivity and love.

This young man's neat home impressed many people on a popular Facebook group. Image: Sbu Ayanda

It is easy to sit behind a screen and say negative things to total strangers. However, the real power lies in the kindness that people show one another as total strangers on social media.

Humble man shows off neat one-room home

A humble man took to a popular Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � to share pictures of his one-room home to get some tips on how she can improve it.

Surrounded by pink walls, the man managed to create a fully functioning home in one small room. Take a look:

People show a complete stranger kindness

While his home is not something you’d see in an interior design magazine, people were impressed by how he made the small space work. Many commented on the neatness, giving small tips on things he could do to make his home a little comfier.

Read some of the comments:

Mbali Palesa suggested:

“Remove the table. I think it finishes space, and your room is too small.”

Faithful Puleng Mohale was impressed:

“Neat and clean 10/10 ❤❤❤❤”

Bomma Quinton Rabaloyi said:

“Nice place”

Nomsa Mkhize wasn’t a fan of the pink:

“You can change the colour on the wall, otherwise everything is fine.”

Masa Puseletso said:

“Love it! ❤️”

African man shares pictures of humble home

