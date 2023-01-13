One man shared pictures of his humble home on social media and was showered with love

Facebook user Prince Malungane lives in a neat and well-kept shack that he is proud to call home

Group members let the man know that he keeps his home neat and that it is beautiful to see

It is not always easy letting total strangers into your home, especially thousands at a time. One man shared his home with people on a popular Facebook group and received an abundance of kindness.

Facebook user Prince Malungane had people in awe of his neat home. Image: Facebook / Prince Malungane

Social media can be both cruel and kind. It takes a lot of courage to post something personal online. Luckily this man posted in the right place.

Facebook user Prince Malungane shared pictures of his home on the popular group called Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

Sharing pics of his humble and neat shack, the man awaited responses from group members.

“My first time posting.”

People show the man endless kindness in the comments

Seeing how hard this man has worked to make his home as comfortable, clean and stylish as possible, left many feeling proud. The comments that most people left were truly heartwarming.

Take a look:

Sasa Mntambo said:

“Paradise.”

Moyagabo Makgoba said:

“Very clean shuu ❤️”

Dhlameenee Maycee Leghttie said:

“Wow! Amazing! I don't mind visiting… lol beautiful hle.”

Snenhlanhla Jessy Mbeje said:

“So beautiful and neat.”

Motlale Gomotsegang Mama-thabi Temane said:

“Very nice, your home is beautiful it has life in it ”

