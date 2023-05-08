A lady in Johannesburg showed people on TikTok the details involved in improving her bathroom space

People were amazed by the low price tag on the entire process shown in the viral video of builders at work

Online users could not stop raving over the woman's newly done bathroom, and many were grateful for the information shared in the video

A TikTokker showed peeps that she made her bathroom look better. The woman showed people how she managed to redo a part of her home.

A Soweto woman renovated her bathroom for a reasonable price, and many were amazed. Image: @phumlasidziya4

Source: TikTok

Online users were blown away way when they saw the bill she racked up. The helpful video got thousands of likes from inspired netizens.

TikTokker shares cost of bathroom renovation

@phumlasidziya4 on TikTok redid her bathroom for R2 428, including the materials and paying the people who worked in it for her. The TikTok was a hit as she detailed that the builders charged her R800, watch the clip below:

SA appreciates builders on a budget

Mzansi peeps enjoy building videos as they help those who want to build. The video made people appreciate the builders who charged the woman a reasonable price. Many sang the men's praises for doing a good job.

SamanthaDlamini@01 commented:

"The best vlog ever, mentioned everything okwethu ukuthi sithi well done."

Lucky Maria Homes commented:

"I've been waiting to this, didn't know how much it would cost me."

Reeree commented:

"You are the forst TikTokker that gave a price breakdown."

user5672298214971 commented:

"Labour ya R800, you guys in the townships are lucky seriously, I’m always to surprised with your prices. Well done sisi, great job."

user6999688792674 commented:

"R800 Labour‍♀️Where are you based? I want that guy."

