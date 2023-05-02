Aspiring home builders were amazed as they watched a house being built from scratch with total cost

People were fascinated as they wanted the house come to together, and most could not stop raving about it

Many netizens were inspired by the detailed video showing how a big house cost a lot of money to put together

A house cost several thousands of rand in Mzansi. The video shows how much it all cost well over a quarter of a million rand.

A video of how much it costs to build a big house in South Africa went viral. Image: @diybuilderza

People were invested in the building process shown in the viral clip. Many commented that they were grateful for the useful video.

Cost of newly built house gets lots of attention

A video by @diybuilderza shows how a building process costs just over R400 000. In the video, the house's foundation cost 107 000, R72 000 bricks and more expenses. Watch the video:

Builders get praise for showing useful information

Mzansi peeps always find a building video useful. Many comments on the video to express their gratitude.

Khemisian Neo commented:

"This is the Level of Transparency I need from content creators when they showcase their work.So atleast I know what to expect or budget around!"

Michelle Mbali commented:

"This was the most productive vid I have ever seen on this app. I want to stay this side."

user4450111190493 commented:

"My toxic trait is me thinking I could do this for cheaper."

Nkosi_T6 commented:

"I see everything is rough, are there 'softer' costs?"

Minah Zennet Sethole commented:

"Just realized kuthi i need to work hard."

Level743vii commented:

"So the cost of the R2m house is about R600k excl land cost."

Mfundo commented:

"First person I've seen actually putting the price and not just vibes thank you for this."

