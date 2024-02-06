A learner at the University of Cape Town took her social media followers on a res room tour

In the clip, the stunner showcased how she transformed her room into a peaceful and vibrant place

Online users reacted to the video, with many gushing over the first year's space while others were simply left impressed by the pupil's interior design abilities

One student showed off how she transformed her res room into a peaceful and cosy place, leaving peeps in awe and impressed at her interior design skills.

A University of Cape Town student showed off her beautiful res room in a TikTok video. Image: @brigalia

Source: TikTok

First-year learner shows off res transformation

@brigalia_ took her TikTok followers on a room tour. In the video, the young lady showed off the before and after clips of how her res room looked. In the clip, the res room looked dull; it had only a bed with no bedding. It had a curtain, table, chair for her to study, and a board on the wall.

As the video continued, @brigalia unveiled her res room transformation, which looked absolutely stunning. She added colour to the room to give it that bright and vibrant vibe. She decorated her place using pink and white colours. She showcased how she neatly packed her clothing and other items in her cupboard and placed her laptop in her study area.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The clip left many in awe, gathering over 210.6K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users loved the res transformation

People flocked to the pupil's comments as they gushed over his student accommodation apartment.

Kopano said:

"This brings back memories of moving into Rochester in my 1st year. UCT is an unforgettable experience. I hope you experience a lot of joy there."

Heather wrote:

"Welcome! I hope UCT treats you well and that you thrive! Super proud of you."

Lethabo shared:

"Please! I'm a fan."

Petrus Chabedi commented:

"I'm excited as if it's my room. Totally loving this for you!!!!"

UJ student impresses netizens with neat and stunning res room tour

Briefly News previously reported on a student who showed off his beautiful res room, which left peeps envious. The room looked neat and peaceful.

@mthobisi.hlophe took his TikTok followers on a room tour. In the video, the gentleman showcased his bed, which was neatly made, and the man's study area and the floor had a soft, beautiful blue carpet. As the clip continued, he showed off his bedroom and his clean and well-kept kitchen.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News