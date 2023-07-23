One Mzansi woman's stylish bedroom has left many people in awe of her interior decorating skills

The lovely lady shared photos of her gorgeous space, which had a decidedly hotel-like finish, on social media

Many people loved how the pretty room looked and left many kind comments about it on social media

One Mzansi woman's amazingly stylish, hotel-like bedroom has left many people impressed with her decorating skills.

Xoli Kunene's hotel-like bedroom wowed many. Image: Xoli Kunene.

Source: Facebook

The creative woman showed off her space by posting a few pictures on a highly popular page on social media called, 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen', that many people enjoy.

Facebook user, Xoli Kunene called the room her place of peace.

The lady's stylish bedroom wowed many people

Xoli's elegant-looking space had a television, sofa, a small desk area for work, a few nightstands, and lovely artwork on the walls.

The space exuded positive feng shui, which Good Housekeeping reports is essential for good energy flow and peace in a home.

Here is one picture from the post, illustrating a wide view of the room:

Social media users love Mzansi lady's room

Many Facebook peeps loved Xoli's home.

Here are some of the top reactions to her bedroom space:

Pertunia Vhulenda asked:

"Very nice. Where did you buy the desk?"

Lee Mwelase loved the look of the room:

"This is beautiful."

Mpho Gift Mathebula shared:

"Oh, wow. It's beautiful. The cleanliness and the arrangement of the room is great. I love it."

Nomatshawe Tose wrote:

"I love everything about this room . From the wall, floor, and bedding. You've nailed it."

