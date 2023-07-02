A gorgeous lady got attention from social media users after sharing pictures of her hotel-like bedroom online

The space looked lovely with a mainly neutral grey theme on display for people to see

The post received over 2000 reactions on social media, with people loving the lady's place

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lovely lady got a ton of attention on social media after posting her pretty bedroom that looked like a hotel room.

Azola Mqongwana has a lovely bedroom. Image: Azola Mqongwana.

Source: Facebook

The hun shared the snaps on the 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen' group with her post garnering a ton of attention and over 2000 reactions on Facebook.

Azola Mqongwana Sikupela allowed people to share their views and captioned her post:

"Corrections allowed."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Facebook users love lady's cute bedroom

The interior decor within Azola's room received the highest praises.

Briefly News compiled the best reactions:

Kianah Jemmy said:

"Wall picture frames or canvas, sweetie. After all, everything is fab."

Yongama Mnisi inquired:

"Very nice. Where did you purchase your floor? What is it called?"

GodSon C Dikotsi shared:

"No correction here, my dear. You know your style. Your room has to be something like this - unique."

Merle Jacobs added a suggestion:

"Nice and spacious. Just a picture or some kind of wall decoration [would make it perfect]. I love the colour of the wall."

Ling Ling complimented:

"This is perfect. No corrections needed."

Kp Siyaya reacted:

"You can add pictures or flowers to decorate."

Good Housekeeping previously wrote about great bedroom decor tips, with decluttering, good lighting, and neutral shades essential.

Proud mom shows off keys to lovely looking home

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a mommy who impressed people after she posted photos of her new home on social media, with her pics wowing many.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment.

Her Facebook post received over 120 comments, with netizens congratulating the proud mother on her accomplishment.

It’s wonderful to see women doing the most and achieving all of their dreams. She is a true inspiration to many young ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News