One Gauteng lady has wowed people with her spectacular interior decorating style

The lovely woman proudly showed off her bedroom, that had a gorgeous neutral theme flowing throughout

Many people complimented the lady for her wonderful décor skills and left her the sweetest compliments on social media

A creative Gauteng hun showed off her beautifully decorated bedroom on social media in a highly interactive group online.

Sidelisiwe Ncube had a pretty bedroom. Image: Sidelisiwe Ncube.

The lady seemed proud of her space and the gorgeous neutral theme that prevailed throughout her room.

Sidelisiwe Ncube had lovely greenery in her room, as well as art – everything was on its place and looked well organised without any clutter.

Upon sharing a picture of her room on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group, the innovative woman received a ton of compliments.

The sis captioned her post:

“I learnt from you. Corrections allowed.”

Netizens wowed by woman’s room

Many people complimented the hun’s room.

Here are the top reactions:

Rendi Rendani Madilonga said:

“Please tell me where you bought your pillowcases that match the quilt. I have gone to Mr Price Home and Sheet Street and had no luck. I am using white with the same quilt.”

Xihlamariso XiXi Mokoena Nkuna asked:

“Sidelisiwe Ncube, no corrections. Where did you buy that white side shelve thing. I don't know what it is called.”

Prince Bee left a kind response:

“Hotel quality and standard. Keep up the good work.”

Maps Mmola remarked:

“You are a good learner. Big up.”

Pankie Pankie commented:

“Love this for you.”

Proud mom shows off keys to lovely looking home

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a mommy who impressed people after she posted photos of her new home on social media, with her pics wowing many.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment.

Her Facebook post received over 120 comments, with netizens congratulating the proud mother on her accomplishment. It’s wonderful to see women doing the most and achieving all of their dreams. She is a true inspiration to many young ladies.

