A young woman has taken to social media to post snaps of her humble, one-roomed abode

The space looked well-kept and clean, and it seemed as though the innovative lady put a ton of effort into ensuring her place looked lovely

Many people complimented the space while others wished the hun had shown off her bedding and pretty linen more than the rest of the place

One lovely lady posted pictures of her one-roomed home online and showed how well she took care of the place.

Debrah Kagiso has a lovely crib. Image: Debrah Kagiso.

Source: Facebook

Although the space was small, it was clear that the hun took good care of the room, with the items therein neatly organised.

Facebook user, Debrah Kagiso, shared the pictures of her crib on the 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen' group and garnered reactions online.

She captioned her post:

"Corrections are allowed. First time posting."

Here is a pic from the post:

Lady's one-room gets attention

The creative woman's space got people talking.

While some netizens loved her space, others wished she could have only shown off her bedroom area and linen and not the entire space.

Here are some top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Sikhangezile Nyathi advised:

"Just remove the Sunlight liquid on top of the fridge and keep it with the Domestos."

Thabiso Mtee Mojela wrote:

"So pretty."

Jade Varrie Minentle Richmond noted:

"So clean and organised beautifully."

Zanele Buthelezi Mnandingamondi Mazethy joked about her posting the entire room:

"Correction. We are posting bedding here."

Better Homes and Gardens shared how one can make the most of a smaller place, with mirrors and great organisation key.

