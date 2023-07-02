A young woman garnered a ton of attention on social media after posting pictures of her crib and calling it her humble beginning

Despite having a mattress and few belongings, the woman taking pride in her space left many people inspired

Peeps shared their views on the lovely lady’s place and wished her well for the future

A hard-working young lady has left many people inspired after posting snaps of her home on social media.

The hun called the crib her humble beginning and left many people inspired by her perseverance and the effort she made to keep her small space clean.

Facebook user, Åmbïtïous Prïncëss VK, shared the photos on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group, captioning the post:

“My humble beginning.”

Woman’s humble home warms many hearts

Despite Åmbïtïous sleeping on a mattress and having few belongings, many people were in awe of her because of how much effort she put into her space.

Here are some of the best reactions to her home, as compiled by Briefly News:

Kamboleh Nkachi shared helpful advice:

“Love it. Just remove those things on top of the suitcase and put them in a bag if you must."

Bontle Maepa encouraged her:

"Everyone starts here. Very nice."

Manyambose Khumbuzile Queen wrote:

"Clean and neat. I like that."

Xihlamariso XiXi Mokoena Nkuna remarked

"I don't think some of you understand this 'humble begin' situation. I see some negative comments here. Guys, humble beginnngs do not mean broke.

"This situation simply means growing up and stepping out. The time to start building your own home. You could find that most working people start off like this."

Country Living has also written about how one can make the most of a smaller home.

