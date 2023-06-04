One Durban lady has left many people inspired after showing the progress of her one-roomed home

The innovative woman explained that she previously left home in March with only her clothes

People were left inspired by the woman and the progress she’s made in creating a great life for herself

A hard-working Durban lady has left many people in awe after she posted pictures of her one-roomed abode on social media.

Licky Mhlongo Ogle flexed with her one-room. Image: Licky Mhlongo Ogle.

Source: Facebook

The sis hasn’t had an easy year and noted that she moved in March with nothing but her clothing.

Facebook user, Licky Mhlongo Ogle, posted her photos on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ interactive group.

The brave woman captioned the post:

“I moved out of my home in March with nothing but my clothes. This is how my room looks so far. I'm slowly getting there.”

Here is her post:

Peeps inspired by woman with a one-roomed home

Many Facebook users commended the young lady for the progress she’s made in life.

Here are some of the top reactions to her post:

Tanaka Chaora made a suggestion:

“It is better to move the microwave and put it on top of the fridge.”

Mmaphefo Marakalla shared:

“Wow, impressive. Keep on saving to build a house. You can do it. Buy a stand and build.”

Gold Chain remarked:

“The microwave should be between the fridge and the stove, Move those buckets and put them behind the door or put the microwave on top of the fridge.”

Morwesi Matlhatsi wrote:

“Add a fluffy mat near your bed. Great achievement.”

