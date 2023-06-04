A lovely Limpopo woman shared photos of her lovely bedroom on social media, impressing many

The innovative lady’s space was so pretty and her bedding was colourful and yellow

People adored the woman’s space and complimented her in the comment section of her post, which was shared in a popular group

A young woman has posted photos of her brightly coloured bedroom on social media, with the yellow bedding making a real statement.

Deborah Chocks Hikatekile posted her colourful room. Image: Deborah Chocks Hikatekile.

Source: Facebook

The lovely lady’s room looked simple, bright, and uncluttered, which people seemed to love.

The snaps were posted on ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ and garnered over 1000 Facebook reactions and 80 comments thus far.

Facebook user, Deborah Chocks Hikatekile, captioned her post:

“First time posting. Corrections allowed.”

Here is the post:

Facebook users love the bright bedding

The beautiful bedroom captured many hearts.

Here are some of the best reactions to the post:

Ladyk Tlapu loved her use of colour:

“Great colour combination.”

Percy White complimented Dedorah:

“Mix and match. Beautiful colours you have there.”

Nokuthula Bikitsha noted:

“I love yellow. This is beautiful.”

Nony Sthenjwa shared:

“Very impressive!”

Aminata Rogers simply said:

“Very nice.”

The sis is inspiring, innovative, and talented with interior design.

Meanwhile, Good Housekeeping shared some fab ideas for brightly coloured bedrooms and how to style them without creating a stressful aesthetic or over-the-top look at home.

