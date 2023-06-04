One smart lady is excited about bagging her PhD from UKZN and celebrated her win online

The young hun from KZN bagged her qualification in Human Sciences, specialising in Criminology and Forensic Studies

People were impressed with the woman’s academic accomplishment and wished her well in the comment section of her LinkedIn post

A young lady from KZN is amped about obtaining her PhD in Human Sciences, specialising in Criminology and Forensic Studies.

Smangele Shandu has a whole PhD. Image: Smangele Shandu/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hard-working woman shared photos from her graduation and people wished her well.

LinkedIn user, Smangele Shandu, captioned her post:

“Navy cover, my master’s dissertation by full research, red cover, my doctoral thesis. Feels good to read my work.”

Netizens wish newly minted doctor well

The smart hun, who obtained her qualification from UKZN, received a ton of well-wishes from social media users.

Here are some top reactions:

Mphashe Seokoma said:

“Wow, Dr Smangele Shandu, your achievements are absolutely inspiring! Your dedication and hard work towards earning your PhD in Human Sciences: Criminology & Forensic Studies is truly commendable. Thank you for sharing your research and accomplishments with us. You are not only a role model to other PhD holders but to everyone striving for success. Keep shining and motivating others to reach their goals!”

Nhlanhla Mhlongo wrote:

“You young and beautiful scholar!”

ANGELA MOONSAMY noted:

“Congratulations, Dr Shandu! You are an inspiration to women and some men too.”

Dailene Lott Naidoo commented:

“Brains and beauty. Congratulations, Dr Shandu! Such an inspiration to all young women.”

