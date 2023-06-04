A 23-year-old woman who obtained her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal is over the moon about the wonderful feat

The young lady, originally from the Eastern Cape, shared her news online, impressing LinkedIn users

Talking to Briefly News, Sinazo Geza shared some of her dreams, noting that she would love to obtain a master’s degree in the field

A hard-working and beautiful economics graduate is excited about completing a huge academic milestone.

Sinazo Geza obtained her Honours in Economics from UKZN. Image: Supplied.

Sinazo Geza, who is originally from a town called Bizana in the Eastern Cape, obtained her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and celebrated her win on LinkedIn in a post that went viral.

Talking to Briefly News, the 23-year-old explained that she has big dreams for the future and hoped to further her education and obtain a master’s degree:

“[I would also like to] possibly look at venturing into other fields, but right now, the goal is to gain as much knowledge as I can in this current field and influence change.”

Economics graduate dreams of making a difference

Although Sinazo did not always dream of being an economist, she hopes to make a positive change in South Africa:

“Growing up, I always wanted to be a corporate girl and my love for commerce studies pointed me in the right direction. I started to fall in love with economics in varsity because it was always challenging and it was an easy decision to make with the current South African economy.

“[I want to] see change! This economy needs more young people to change the narrative. We cannot run away from the fact that the world is evolving. For effective economic growth, young people need to be given more opportunities.”

The dedicated woman remarks that her family members have always been supportive of her, despite their initial concern about job opportunities in the sector:

“My parents have supported me from day one, but like all families, they were worried that it would be a difficult career to get a job, but nonetheless they are extremely proud and supportive.”

The perseverant and beautiful woman is an inspiration to many young girls who dream of taking on commerce.

