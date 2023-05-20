A hard-working young lady is over the moon about passing her master’s degree from the University of Johannesburg with distinction

The dedicated lady shared how grateful she was to her family members, research participants, and supervisors in a post on LinkedIn

Her topic was also quite interesting, focusing on widows among Sotho women, and garnered interest from congratulators

A perseverant young woman from Johannesburg is thrilled about obtaining her Master of Arts in Sociology.

Nthabiseng Moloi obtained her master's degree. Image: Nthabiseng Moloi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hard-working woman obtained her degree with distinction from the University of Johannesburg and was praised for her achievement.

Nthabiseng Moloi’s research project focused on Sotho widows, with her topic garnering interest from netizens.

The sis thanked everyone who played a role in her academic success, with her post reading, in part:

“The title of my dissertation is: Experiences of widowhood among Basotho women in Johannesburg.

“I would like to thank my research participants, my amazing supervisors, the Sociology department, and my family and friends. I could not have done it without them."

Nthabiseng then opened up about the challenges of the journey she undertook:

“This was not an easy journey. It was filled with a lot of tears, anxiety, exhaustion, and sleepless nights. However, in the same breath, it was such a fulfilling experience.

“I truly hope that my research findings shed light on the experiences of widows in Africa. I hope that widows who mourn culturally are afforded more empathy and compassion by people in the societies they live in.”

Netizens wish master’s graduate well

The high achiever received many congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ilunga Kabongo wrote:

“Please share your thesis. It sounds interesting.”

Katlego Kgole commented:

“Nthabiseng Moloi, I am beyond proud of you, and congratulations again, you truly deserve this achievement and more.”

