A beautiful young Computer Science graduate who obtained her degree from the prestigious University of the Witwatersrand has opened up about her journey

Talking to Briefly News, Nicolle Charuma explained that working in a male-dominated sector inspired her to pave the way for other strong women

The 24-year-old offered helpful advice to young ladies who are striving to persevere with their studies, regardless of the obstacles they face

One young lady with beauty and brains who recently obtained her degree in Computer Science from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has reflected on her road to success.

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa, Nicolle Charuma has always been a high achiever with a good head on her shoulders.

When the hard-working sis was in Grade 6, she represented South Africa at the People to People World Leadership Forum in the United States of America where she honed her leadership skills.

Since then, Nicolle has made the most of every opportunity she was presented with throughout her youth, and obtaining a degree from a prestigious university will undoubtedly open many doors for her.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Nicolle opens up about where her love for technology was born:

“At school, I developed a passion for computer science. I took IT as a subject from Grade 10 to matric, and I was one out of two girls in a class filled with male classmates.

The hun has also had a talent for mathematics, which she later obtained merit for at Wits:

“I was also among one of a few girls who were part of the Applied Math and Math Olympiad team.

The University of the Witwatersrand graduate thrives in a male-dominated sector

Nicolle notes that studying and working in an industry dominated by males has always inspired her to encourage other women interested in the field:

“It highlights my potential as a woman to break down barriers and push beyond gender stereotypes.

“My goal is to pave the way for all young women who will follow after me so that they are provided equal opportunities to hone their skills in the tech and mathematics industries.”

The young graduate notes that her family members are proud of her achievements:

“My father and mother have always been my motivation because I have always thrived from the contentment I feel when I make them proud.

“This milestone is the greatest one yet, and they have expressed immense appreciation and pride that is rooted in the knowledge that their only girl child has worked hard, shown resilience, and demonstrated positive qualities, such as perseverance and ambition.

“This accolade has strengthened my bond with them because it serves as a reminder of their unconditional love and support for my growth, success, and well-being.”

The boss babe is using her Computer Science degree well

Nicolle has big dreams and currently works at a global tech education provider:

“I have the privilege of offering technical support and mentorship to students worldwide, including South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“My role involves assisting students in various coding fields, such as software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity, helping them achieve their learning goals."

The young lady encourages young female scholars to never give up on their dreams and to show perseverance in the face of adversity:

“Fall down seven times, stand up eight. The eighth rise is where your triumph lies. To all the girls out there who may be facing challenges or obstacles, I want to remind you that you are strong, capable, and deserving of success.

“Remember that setbacks and failures are a natural part of any journey, and they do not define you. What matters most is how you respond to these challenges. Keep pushing forward, believe in yourself, learn from your mistakes, and embrace new opportunities.”

