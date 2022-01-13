Who is Floyd Mayweather’s wife? What you need to know about his dating history

Floyd "Money" Mayweather is renowned for his undefeated record as a professional boxer. His list of boxing accolades is long. However, equally as long is his dating list. Join as us we explore his dating history and unveil Floyd Mayweather's wife.

Infamous professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has dated several women throughout his career. He has also hooked up with and proposed to some. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Although Money has been lucky in the ring, he appears to be unlucky in his dating life for lack of a solid partner. Nevertheless, he has been known to date and hook up with several women. But is he married? Find out in this read as we unveil Floyd Mayweather's wife and ex-girlfriends.

Who is Floyd Mayweather's wife?

Floyd has been rumored to date and hook up with several beauties. Here is a detailed overview of Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriends' list including their dating timelines.

Josie Harris

Josie Harris and Floyd Mayweather started dating earlier on in his career. Although he proposed, the two had a tumultuous relationship and they called it quits. Photo: @monicajtaylor

Source: Instagram

Josie and Floyd had a long but tumultuous relationship. They started dating in 1995, engaged in 2004, but called it quits in 2010. During their relationship, Josie accused Mayweather of domestic violence. But did Floyd Mayweather beat his wife?

Most reports reveal that Josie reported being abused on several occasions, so Floyd was jailed for domestic violence in 2010. He served two months behind bars. Unfortunately, Josie passed away in March 2020. She was found dead in a car outside her California home.

Shantel Jackson

Floyd Mayweather was in a relationship with Shantel Jackson in 2006 and he even proposed with a massive rock worth $10 million. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Shantel and Money met in 2006 when she still worked as a hostess in Atlanta. After dating for years, the athlete popped the million-dollar question in 2010. Their engagement was the talk of the town, perhaps because of the ring Floyd proposed with.

It may explain the many searches on Mayweather's wife's ring. In an interview with Rob Dyrdek of MTV's Ridiculousness, he revealed the ring was worth a whopping $10 million.

But what happened to Floyd Mayweather and Shantel Jackson? Well, they went their separate ways in 2014 after things hit rock bottom in their relationship. Shantel accused the boxer of assault, defamation, battery, and invasion of privacy, further citing these as the main reasons for their breakup.

Lindsay Lohan

Floyd Mayweather was rumored to be dating Lindsay Lohan in 2013 after they were spotted at a Halloween party together. Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The former professional boxer was believed to be dating American actress Lindsay Lohan in 2013 after being spotted together at a Halloween party.

Princess Love

Floyd Mayweather was rumored to be entangled in a love web with Princess Love, who by the time was dating Ray J. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Source: Getty Images

Princess Love was rumored to be in a love triangle after 50 Cent called her out for seeing Mayweather while still dating Ray J. The love triangle was messy because, at the time, Mayweather was also believed to be booed up.

Erica Dixon

Floyd Mayweather was once rumored to be dating Love & Hip Hop star Erica Dixon. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Dixon was rumored to be dating Floyd in 2013 after pictures of the two surfaced online. Mayweather was also allegedly spotted twice flying to Atlanta to see Erica.

Lauren Wood

Floyd Mayweather was once rumored to be have hooked up with model Lauren Wood in 2014. Photo: @lolowood_.

Source: Instagram

The former American boxer reportedly hooked up with model Lauren Wood in 2014.

Lil Kim

Lil Kim and Floyd Mayweather sparked relationship rumors after being spotted being too cozy with each other at the 2014 Soul Train Awards. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Rumors of Lil Kim dating Mayweather have been circulating for years. They intensified in 2014 after being spotted side by side during the 2014 Soul Train Awards and after Lil Kim posted a suggestive tweet.

Doralie Medina

Floyd Mayweather is reported to have dated Doralie Medina from 2014 to 2015. Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Instagram star, model, and cosmetics entrepreneur Doralie Medina was romantically involved with Floyd from April 2014 to 2015.

Raemarni Ball

Former professional boxer made headlines in February 2016 after confirming his relationship with British singer Rarmani Ball. However, their age gap raised eyebrows because Ball was twenty years younger than the boxer.

Melissa Brim

Although Floyd Mayweather and Melissa Brim dated for a short while, they were blessed with a child together. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Brim and Floyd started dating around 2016 after occasionally gracing events together. They were even blessed with a child during their short time together.

Abigail Clarke

Floyd Mayweather is rumored to have hooked up with Abigail Clarke in 2017. Photo: @abigail_clarke

Source: Instagram

Mayweather was allegedly hooking up with Abigail Clarke in September 2017. Still, in the same month, he was rumored to have been seen with Nikki Mudarris.

Jennifer Duran

Floyd Mayweather dated Jennifer in 2018 and she was even reported to be carrying his fifth child around July 2018. Photo: @jenniferduran

Source: Instagram

The talented boxer started dating infamous model Jennifer Duran in 2018. She was even rumored to be carrying his fifth child around July 2018.

Gallienne Nabila

Floyd and Nabila started dating in 2019 and allegedly Floyd proposed after Nabila was spotted with a big rock on her finger. Photo: @gallienneee

Source: Instagram

Nabila and Floyd started dating in 2019. Galienne's and Money's relationship made headlines in October 2019 when Nabila stepped out rocking a large diamond on her finger. Fans instantly assumed that the former boxer had popped the question.

However, in an Instagram live, Floyd clarified that he was yet to propose. The two appear to have an on and off relationship because one minute they are together, and the next, they are not.

Who is Floyd Mayweather in a relationship with?

Floyd Mayweather is currently seeing Anna Monroe. Word on the street is that the two are engaged and have been talking about having a baby. Photo: @thereal.annamonroe

Source: Instagram

Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend as of January 2022 is Anna Monroe. Anna Monroe is the head stripper at his Vegas club Girl Collection. The two started dating in December 2020 and have gone on several vacations together, including in Greece.

The two have talked about having a baby together, and it is believed that Floyd has already proposed to her. However, things have not been smooth between the two. Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Nabila appears to still be in the picture.

He was in 2021 pictured with Nabila in New York when Monroe was out of town. Following the pictures, sources revealed to The Sun that the boxer wired Anna $5 million and even offered to buy a yacht to patch things up.

Despite his offer, the source revealed that Anna was devastated because she thought the two would tie the knot and have a child together. Nevertheless, the two are still an item as of January 2022, as there have been no reports about a breakup.

Is Floyd Mayweather married?

In an Instagram video, Floyd Mayweather revealed he has never been married despite most tabloid pages assuming he has a wife. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

He is not, and he revealed in an Instagram video that he has never been married.

How many wives does Floyd Mayweather have?

The boxer has never walked down the aisle. However, because of his long term relationship with the late Josie Harris, most people automatically think she was Floyd Mayweather's ex-wife. The truth is the two never married.

How many baby mommas does Floyd have?

He has two. He sired Zion, Jirah, and Koraun Mayweather with Josie Harris and Iyanna with Melisa Brim.

The professional boxer has dated several women since the start of his career. Although the late Josie Harris was believed to be Floyd Mayweather's wife, she was not because Floyd had never been married. However, he has popped the question several times and to different women.

