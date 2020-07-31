Zac Efron dating history: a list of all the people the actor has dated

Zac Efron is not new to ladies as he is an all-time celebrity crush. He is famous not only on the silver screen but also on the Hollywood dating scene. He has dated many famous and influential women around the world, and the list still goes on. This article gives more details about Zac Efron dating history, including all his past, current relationships, and even details of these lucky girls.

Image: instagram.com, @zacefron

Source: UGC

Efron's journey to finding true love has not been an easy one. He once said how dating is hard. Surprisingly, he once attempted online dating where he signed up for Tinder; unfortunately, nobody swiped him thinking the profile was fake. Nevertheless, that does not mean he has not had women in his life. In this article, we dig deep in Zac Efron dating history and unearth all the lucky women he has dated.

Zac Efron relationship history

Below is a list of the Zac Efron girlfriends since he started dating.

Who is Zac Efron currently dating?

Image: instagram.com, @halstonsage

Source: UGC

In January 2020, the actor was reported to be dating the actress Halston Sage. Together, they were in a serious relationship. They both starred in 2014's Neighbors, and that is when they were rumoured to be dating.

Zac Efron exes

Below is a list of all the women Zac Efron has dated:

Sarah Bro

Image: instagram.com, @sarahwbro

Source: UGC

Sarah is a Danish Olympic swimmer born on March 4, 1996, in Copenhagen, Denmark. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Info about their dating started in January 2019 when they were spotted attending a fitness class in Las Vegas. Two months later, they declared their relationship official as boyfriend and girlfriend. Unfortunately, one year down the line, they broke up.

Rebecca Ferguson

Image: instagram.com, @rebeccaferguson

Source: UGC

Having worked closely together on the set of The Greatest Showman, Efron took to social media to praise his co-star, Rebecca Ferguson. When asked about their relationship, he neither confirmed nor denied despite sharing pictures of them with his arms wrapped around her in December 2017.

Alexandra Daddario

Image: instagram.com, @alexandradaddario

Source: UGC

Zac was rumoured to be dating Daddario in 2017 after they were seen super flirty together in interviews promoting the movie Baywatch. They also posted adorable pictures on social media showing their love to the public. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed. In March 2018, they were spotted walking their dogs together in Las Vegas, and they still appeared to be in good terms.

Sami Miro

Image: instagram.com, @samimiro

Source: UGC

Efron started dating the model Samo Miro in 2014. The pair was adorable, and they went ahead to share details about their relationship on social media. However, after two years in their relationship, they broke up in 2016. Things did not go smoothly between the two, which prompted Zac to delete all their pics on Instagram. To add salt to injury, he unfollowed her on social media accounts, leaving many of their fans to think that their relationship did not end on the best terms.

Michelle Rodriguez

Image: instagram.com, @mrodofficial

Source: UGC

Michelle Rodriguez, born on July 12, 1978, is an American actress. She has starred as Letty Ortiz in the blockbuster film The Fast and the Furious in 2001. The role made her receive many awards as well as be part of other successful action movies.

Despite their nine-year difference, Zac went ahead and dated Michelle Rodriguez for a couple of months in summer 2014.

Lily Collins

Image: instagram.com, @lilyjcollins

Source: UGC

The English-American actress, model, and writer was born on March 18, 1989, in Surrey before relocating to Los Angeles.

The duo, who are part of the film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, dated on and off between 2012 and 2013. Despite their relationship never being confirmed, they were often seen hanging out together and holding hands at Disneyland.

Vanessa Hudgens

Image: instagram.com, @vanessahudgens

Source: UGC

Vanessa Hudgens, born on December 14, 1988, is an American actress and singer. She has appeared on films such as Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, among others.

The pair met in 2005 on the set of High School Musical when they were just teenagers. They were in a relationship from 2005 to 2010 December when they split. Although their relationship ended, Hudgens confesses that there was instant chemistry when she first met Zac.

She also admits that having a supportive partner made her navigate her meteoric rise to fame with ease.

Taylor Swift

Image: instagram.com, @taylorswift

Source: UGC

The media even documented their relationship. However, the pair never came out publicly about it. When asked about their union, Swift was quick to respond that Zan was an awesome guy, but they were not a couple.

Emily Ratajkowski

Image: instagram.com, @emrata

Source: UGC

Emily and Zac worked together on a set of the 2015 movie, We Are Your Friends, where they were rumoured to have started a love relationship. Despite Emily being with her boyfriend. Jeff Magid, who is now her husband, fans did not stop speculating about their relationship with Zac.

Selena Gomez

Image: instagram.com, @selenagomez

Source: UGC

Zan was also rumoured to be dating the pop sensation, Selena Gomez. When Selena was asked about their union, she denied claiming she was working on improving her mental health by eating well, reading, exercising, and spending time with her family and close friends. Leaving her with no time to date!

Zac Efron age

Zac, who is an American actor and singer was born on October 18, 1987, in San Luis Obispo, California, United States. He is 32 years as of 2020.

Zac Efron parents

The father is David Efron and mother Starla Baskett.

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions and answers:

Can Zac Efron sing?

He sure can! Although he did not provide the vocals for the first High School Musical film, he did sing in the second and third films, and he also sang in his role as Link Larkin in Hairspray.

Is Zac Efron good at basketball?

Zac Efron is not great at basketball but has some impressive skills with the ball.

Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend?

Zac Efron has reportedly broken off his quiet relationship with the Danish swimmer Sarah Bro and is now dating his former Neighbors co-star Halston Sage.

Who is Zac Efron wife 2020?

He is not married yet.

The above Zac Efron dating history shows that he has an exquisite taste of the ladies he dates. He recently admitted that he now wants to settle down in a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. We wish him all the best in his search for a soul mate.

