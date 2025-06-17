Lady Du recently gave the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture a cool dance lesson

The Amapiano sensation brought Gayton McKenzie on stage during a performance, where she taught him some moves

This wouldn't be the Minister's first dance lesson, and Lady Du appreciated him for his support

Lady Du taught Gayton McKenzie how to dance.

Lady Du and Minister Gayton McKenzie recently hit the stage together and gave fans an unforgettable show.

Lady Du dances with Gayton McKenzie

Lady Du was recently part of some Youth Day festivities when she was invited to perform at a government event to commemorate 16 June.

The Tjina hitmaker shared a video on her Instagram page of herself and her dancers giving a lively performance, and was joined by none other than the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Lady Du and Gayton McKenzie danced together during her performance.

The Minister was spotted in the video dancing with Lady Du on stage and attempting to mimic her dance moves, but could barely keep up. Thankfully, Lady Du didn't give up on him and even sent him a shout-out:

"What an honour. Thank you, @gaytonmck, I appreciate it."

This wouldn't be the first time the Minister was given a dance lesson. Previously, Briefly News shared a video of Limpopo Boy teaching McKenzie a few moves.

Here's what Mzansi said about Lady Du dancing with Gayton McKenzie

Fans and followers trolled the Minister's dance moves and showed love to Lady Du:

cheezboy.za joked:

"That’s how rich men dance."

__fezz was impressed:

"I love South Africa!"

andalakhesishuba showed love to Lady Du:

"@ladydu_sa, happy Youth Day, babe."

briantemba trolled the Minister:

"Sis, tell him we haven’t been paid."

Fans reacted to Lady Du teaching Gayton McKenzie how to dance.

Gayton McKenzie gives Lady Du her flowers

It's clear that the Minister is a huge fan of Lady Du, and their bond started way before they hit the stage together.

Briefly News shared a video of Gayton McKenzie singing Lady Du's praises after another lively performance at another government function, saying she had everyone on their feet, from ministers to diplomats:

"This one is a boss of bosses. She had diplomats, ministers, ambassadors, and people from the AU on their feet; no one sat down. She's the gem of South Africa!"

Gayton McKenzie shows love to Unathi Nkayi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Gayton McKenzie showing love to singer Unathi Nkayi.

The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister vowed to support Unathi's work, saying no one had the power to "destroy" her while he was around:

"She's going to blossom; she's going to represent us on stages. The ones who were planning to destroy her have got another thing coming. Whether or not we like people, we must make sure their talent is appreciated. This thing of South Africans destroying one another because we don't like each other must come to an end with me."

This could have been in response to the drama from Unathi's scandal with Sizwe Dhlomo and Kaya FM.

