Lady Du recently received high praise from none other than the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

Gayton McKenzie showed love to the singer after an incredible performance at an event

This follows the news of her father's untimely passing, which came just after Lady Du launched a new business

Minister Gayton McKenzie praised Lady Du's stellar performance. Images: Twitter/ GaytonMcK, Instagram/ ladydu_sa

Minister Gayton McKenzie sang Lady Du's praises and called her a "boss of bosses" for having everybody dancing during a recent performance.

Gayton McKenzie shows love to Lady Du

When he's not cheering South African athletes on at their games, Gayton McKenzie shows his support for local artists and musicians, and Lady Du recently got some love from the minister.

The Tjina hitmaker posted a video of herself having a moment with the minister at an event, where he took the time to give her flowers and praise her stellar performance at a prestigious dinner he hosted:

"This one is a boss of bosses. She had diplomats, ministers, ambassadors, and people from the AU on their feet, no one sat down. She's the gem of South Africa!"

Minister Gayton McKenzie said Lady Du had everybody dancing during her performance. Image: GaytonMcK

This amount of praise coming from the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is undoubtedly a big deal, and McKenzie is never stingy when it comes to giving flowers to the most deserving.

Briefly News previously covered the time he spent with renowned dancer, Limpopo Boy, where he not only praised his dancing, but he also learned a few moves as well!

Lady Du bids farewell to her father

The praise from the Minister comes during a dark period in Lady Du and her family's lives after the unfortunate death of her father.

Mbuyiselo Ngwenya, also known as DJ Choc, passed away on 11 April 2025, and his family, friends and the music industry at large came together to pay their final respects to him.

Gayton McKenzie lifted Lady Du's spirits after praising her performance. Image: ladydu_sa

Briefly News understands that the legendary musician died after a short illness, during which Lady Du noted her father's "battle."

In several tribute posts, the Amapiano singer said she was hurt and confused but knew that God would give her clarity as she navigates her new normal and returns to work:

"I don't know what this is, I don't know how I got here. I've lost everything I thought was precious to me, but I'm hanging on to the hope God gave me. During testing times, he personally comes and lifts you up."

She also asked for space and for her supporters and colleagues to bear with her in her time of grief:

"As weak as I am, I ask that you, as my friends and fans, carry me through this pain so I can look forward to being myself again."

Lady Du launches another business

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer launching another business, inspired and named by her daughter, that forms part of her Wawa La Beauty franchise.

Fans praised her entrepreneurial spirit and applauded her for creating even more job opportunities for unemployed South Africans.

