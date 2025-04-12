Amapiano singer Duduzile Ngwenya, known as Lady Du is mourning the passing of her father, DJ Choc Ngwenya

The veteran musician, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya passed away on Friday, 11 April, according to media reports

South Africans paid tribute to the music legend on social media after the Ngwenyas confirmed his passing

Lady Du mourns her father, DJ Choc Ngwenya. Images: @ladydu_sa

Singer and songwriter Duduzile Ngwenya aka Lady Du is mourning the passing of her 51-year-old father, DJ Choc Ngwenya who passed away on Friday, 11 April.

Lady Du has lost her father, Mbuyiselo Ngwenya two years after her brother Thabiso passed away in July 2023.

The talented singer confirmed the passing of her father on her Instagram account on Saturday, 12 April.

She wrote: "It is with deep sorrow and immense respect that we confirm the passing of South African music legend, DJ Choc Ngwenya."

The Amapiano singer also shared on her post that her late father was a pioneer, storyteller, and pillar of the music community. His influence stretched across generations and genres.

The musician thanked South Africans for supporting her during this difficult time and asked for privacy in grieving.

Daily Sun reveals that the cause of Choc Ngwenya's has not been confirmed by the family.

Briefly News will give an update on Ngwenya's memorial and funeral services as soon as possible.

South Africans pay tribute to the music legend

@djjwazz_aww replied:

"I'm so sorry Dudu. Condolences to you and the family."

@officialsirlu responded:

"Sending my sincere condolences to you and the family Du. May God give you all the comfort and strength needed through this difficult time. Alehlanga lungehlanga mama."

@khayadreams wrote:

"Oh no please, no. My deepest condolences Shlobo. I really don’t have words."

@ntandomahubi said:

"I’m so sorry Dudu. Love and light."

@bigskysa responded:

"Eish, askies Dudu. Strength to you and the family."

@ubukhosibamadume replied:

"During this incredibly difficult time, may you find solace in the love and memories you shared with your loved one. Grief is a unique and individual journey, and there's no timeline for healing. Allow yourself to feel whatever emotions arise, and don't hesitate to reach out for support when you need it. May the warmth of cherished moments, the comfort of supportive loved ones, and the peace that comes with time help guide you through this challenging period."

@refilwemodiselle wrote:

"My love. Phephi. Sending love and Gods comfort to you and your family."

@kasiefm971 replied:

"Rest in peace DJ Choc and Chocs Pro Sound. Condolences to the family, friends and fans."

@ntsae said:

"Condolences to you and your family, Dudu. May daddy's soul rest peacefully."

RIP: Lady Du's father, DJ Choc Ngwenya has died. Image: @ladydusa

